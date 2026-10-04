Egypt 0-1 South Africa: 'This Bafana Bafana team is capable of winning AFCON; Pitso Mosimane rested Ronwen Williams for MTN8 final; Ricardo Goss making up for blunders he once subjected us to'

Egypt suffered a 1-0 defeat to South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening as Bafana Bafana secured a hard-fought victory on the road.

The Pharaohs started brightly and put Bafana under early pressure, with the Mzansi side forced to weather the opening spell. The visitors gradually settled into the contest as half-time approached, with Cassius Mailula and Thabang Matuludi creating opportunities to test the hosts.

Sipho Chaine was called into action as the home team continued to look for an opening, but Bafana stood firm to head into the break level at 0-0.

Bafana came out with greater intent after the restart and broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when Puso Dithejane put Pitso Mosimane’s charges ahead.









The Pharaohs pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Ricardo Goss, who came on in the second half, played a crucial role in keeping Bafana’s advantage intact.

With the pressure mounting and the match heading into added time, the final stages produced some nervy moments for Mosimane’s charges, who had to remain disciplined to protect their slender lead.









Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters’ reactions.



