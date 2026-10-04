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Puso Dithejane, Bafana Bafana.Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Egypt 0-1 South Africa: 'This Bafana Bafana team is capable of winning AFCON; Pitso Mosimane rested Ronwen Williams for MTN8 final; Ricardo Goss making up for blunders he once subjected us to'

Egypt vs South Africa
Friendlies
South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Match report
Egypt
South Africa vs Kenya
Kenya
Kenya vs South Africa
P. Mosimane
T. Matuludi
C. Mailula
P. Dithejane
R. Goss

Head coach Pitso Mosimane made several changes to his starting line-up for the friendly encounter as he looked to test the depth of his squad and give some of his fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim. The changes appeared to pay off as Bafana Bafana produced a disciplined performance to secure victory.

Egypt suffered a 1-0 defeat to South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday evening as Bafana Bafana secured a hard-fought victory on the road.

The Pharaohs started brightly and put Bafana under early pressure, with the Mzansi side forced to weather the opening spell. The visitors gradually settled into the contest as half-time approached, with Cassius Mailula and Thabang Matuludi creating opportunities to test the hosts.

Sipho Chaine was called into action as the home team continued to look for an opening, but Bafana stood firm to head into the break level at 0-0.

Bafana came out with greater intent after the restart and broke the deadlock in the 50th minute when Puso Dithejane put Pitso Mosimane’s charges ahead.



The Pharaohs pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages, but Ricardo Goss, who came on in the second half, played a crucial role in keeping Bafana’s advantage intact.

With the pressure mounting and the match heading into added time, the final stages produced some nervy moments for Mosimane’s charges, who had to remain disciplined to protect their slender lead.



Here, GOAL takes a look at supporters’ reactions.


  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Hate towards Rele

    I sensed a bit of hate towards Rele from this coach. South Africa vs. Egypt is one of the biggest fixtures on the African continent; Rele needs more goals at Bafana - phestahiver

    Rele not even on the bench? - Ta Kash


  • Ronwen Williams Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Williams rested for MTN8

    They're gonna say Pitso Mosimane rested Ronwen Williams because of the MTN8 final 🤣🤣 - African giant

    Pitso is setting up Chaine for injury for the MTN8 - TolokaziDunjwa


  • Oswin Appollis Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Rest needed

    Thank you for benching Orlando Pirates players. They need some rest. I was getting worried - msobomvu_invest


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  • Sipho Chaine Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Class is in session

    Mr Clean Sheets is between the sticks 🧤 Class is in session for Ronza - Mosia_Motobatsi

  • Bafana Bafana trainingBackpagepix

    Bafana can win AFCON

    This Bafana Bafana team is capable of winning next year's AFCON ‼️🤞- SbuMasang


  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    More options

    Why is the GK the captain? The coach needs to start choosing some of the players as captains. This would have been a good match to test that out and see if it improves the play - UnityinSA


  • Renaldo Leaner, Ricardo Goss, Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Goss making up for blunders

    Ricardo Goss is making it up for those blunders he once subjected us to. Great work so far lad - aey_dear