EFF president Julias Malema, Sport Minister Gayton McKenzie & many more send condolences on passing of former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley Tshabalala

South Africa has lost one of its football experts following the passing of Tshabalala and high-profile citizens have poured condolences to his family.

Condolences are pouring in from politicians, football officials, and football clubs across the country on the passing of South African football legend Stanley "Screamer" Tshabalala.

'Bra Stan', the veteran administrator and scout, sadly passed away on Thursday afternoon after succumbing to the injury sustained when he was shot at his house in March this year.

Tshabalala played and coached Orlando Pirates. He also mentored Mamelodi Sundowns where he created the famous "piano and shoe-shine" style of play.

Screamer, a former Kaizer Chiefs chief scout, passed on while working as a technical director for the Buccaneers.