The strongest blow was distinctly political. UEFA declared that FIFA's current leadership had "lost the trust" of the European body and of many members of the football family.

UEFA went even further, threatening to boycott all FIFA tournaments, including the World Cup, if the project continued. Other influential confederations backed that stance, most notably CONCACAF, hosts of the 2026 World Cup, along with the Asian Football Confederation. The opposition now covered nearly more than half of the member associations.

Inside FIFA, the resignations and criticisms came from the closest circles. Carlos Cordeiro, senior adviser to Infantino and former president of the US federation, resigned and rejected the plan outright, calling it "a bad deal for the member associations and a bad deal for football and its long-term future".

Kevin Lamour, FIFA's chief operating officer, went on the attack too, accusing the leadership of having "deceived" the staff and branding the project "a one-man project".

All of this has left Infantino's future hanging in the balance, with the presidential elections looming in 2027. Once all but guaranteed re-election, he now cuts an isolated figure facing demands for a comprehensive review of governance.

Press reports over the previous two days claimed that close circles had warned him in advance, yet he pressed on with unilateral decisions. That approach made him look like "a dead man walking on the ground", in the words of some observers.

The loss here is not merely a retreat from a project. It is an erosion of the political legitimacy on which Infantino built his authority over nearly a decade. He must now rebuild bridges with the major continents, amid an atmosphere of suspicion and calls to hold accountable those responsible for the "secret schemes".