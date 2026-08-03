In just a few days, Gianni Infantino saw a "big support" dream slip from his grasp and mutate into one of the biggest crises the FIFA president has faced since taking office in 2016.
Announced in late July 2026, the "FIFA Forward Enterprise" project aimed to establish a commercial company worth around 20 billion dollars. It would have managed the commercial rights and regulatory operations of FIFA tournaments, chief among them the men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup.
The plan called for selling a minority stake of up to 20% to private-sector investors, raising roughly 4.2 billion dollars, with promises of generous additional funding for member associations. It collapsed almost overnight. Continental opposition, internal resignations and sharp criticism piled up until Infantino had no choice but to retreat, doing so officially in a statement issued in the early hours of 1 August 2026.
Infantino admitted the project "caused divisions" that no longer served the core objective, and confirmed it "will not proceed". This was more than the cancellation of a commercial plan. It exposed losses on several fronts for a man who, until recently, ranked among the most powerful figures in world sport.