The end of an era, an unrepeatable cycle, a legend. Edin Dzeko had already announced it and, against Sweden tonight, he wore the Bosnia and Herzegovina shirt for the last time, at Zenica's Bilino Polje stadium, fateful for Italy and where the greatest Bosnian footballer in history sealed the second and final World Cup of his career. It was a painful decision, taken at the age of 40 and after 151 caps.
Dzeko leaves the national team and makes the whole of Bosnia cry: farewell to the greatest of all time, with a goal ruled out by the BAR
The farewell
In an intimate message packed with gratitude and emotion, the Swan of Sarajevo shared his farewell on social media:"Sometimes I wondered when this moment would come... But I never imagined how emotional I would be writing these words. On 2 October, against Sweden, I will play my last match for our national team. Nothing in my career has ever compared to the pride I felt every time I wore that shirt. Nothing. It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me in every one of the 151 occasions on which I had the honour of representing my country on a football pitch. I was always proud to do it, just as I was the first time. Almost twenty years have passed since that match against Turkey. Many things have changed, and I have changed too, but my love for this shirt never has. Now I feel the time has come to take a step back. If I have made it to the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything. Playing for my nation has been the most exciting opportunity football has ever given me. The feeling I experienced that evening against Wales, and then in Zenica against Italy in March, will remain in my heart forever. Seeing my people celebrating in the streets of our cities was another incredible gift football gave me. There will be time to thank everyone who stood by me and supported me during this wonderful journey. For now, I hope they will be there that evening against Sweden, so that we can share one more emotion... Because each of these incredible experiences was something we lived through together. And this is how I want to live my last night representing my country: with all of you by my side, wearing the shirt I have loved ever since I was a boy - and the shirt I will love for the rest of my life."
The symbol
Edin Dzeko, now at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, embodies the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The former Roma and Inter player was not only their most prolific scorer, the man for the big goals and the captain, but also the face of an entire people's redemption. Raised among the rubble and the sirens of 1990s Sarajevo, his journey as a man and a footballer came to embody the dignity and will to rebuild of a wounded nation. When Bosnia sealed their historic qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the high point of Bosnian football history up to 2026, he was there leading the line, just as he was last March in Zenica against the Azzurri.
The farewell and the disallowed goal
In the 11th minute of the match against Sweden, the supporters' group "BH Fanaticos" gave a standing ovation and a choreographed display as a tribute to the number 11 shirt that Dzeko wore throughout his international career. VAR then ruled out a first-half goal that would have been the perfect send-off. The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation urged fans not to leave the stadium at full-time, as the official ceremony, including a guard of honour, the presentation of tokens of appreciation and some surprises, only began after the final whistle. Working with the association Pomozi.ba they also gave the night a humanitarian angle. Fans were invited to bring a soft toy to the stadium. Only after the match ended, when the stadium announcer gave the signal and the captain began his lap of honour, did they throw the toys from the stands as he greeted the crowd. They were then donated to children's homes across Bosnia and Herzegovina
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