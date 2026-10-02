The end of an era, an unrepeatable cycle, a legend. Edin Dzeko had already announced it and tonight, against Sweden, he will wear the Bosnia and Herzegovina shirt for the last time, at Zenica's Bilino Polje stadium, the scene of Italy's downfall and the place where the greatest Bosnian footballer in history sealed the second and final World Cup of his career. It is a painful decision, taken at the age of 40 and after 151 caps.
Dzeko leaves the national team and leaves the whole of Bosnia in tears: farewell to the greatest of all time
The farewell
In an intimate message full of gratitude and emotion, the Swan of Sarajevo took to social media with his farewell words:"Sometimes I wondered when this moment would come... But I never imagined how emotional I would be writing these words. On 2 October, against Sweden, I will play my last match for our national team. Nothing in my career has ever matched the pride I felt every time I wore that shirt. Nothing. It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me in every one of the 151 occasions on which I had the honour of representing my country on a football pitch. I was always proud to do so, just as I was the first time. It has been almost 20 years since that match against Turkey. Many things have changed, and I have changed too, but my love for this shirt never has. Now I feel the time has come to take a step back. If I have reached the age of 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything. Playing for my nation has been the most thrilling opportunity football has ever given me. The feeling I experienced that evening against Wales, and then in Zenica against Italy in March, will remain in my heart forever. Seeing my people celebrate in the streets of our cities was another incredible gift football gave me. There will be time to thank all those who stood by me and supported me during this wonderful journey. For now, I hope they will be there that evening against Sweden, so we can share one more emotion... Because every one of these incredible experiences was something we lived through together. And this is how I want to live my last night representing my country: with all of you by my side, wearing the shirt I have loved since I was a boy - and the shirt I will love for the rest of my life."
The symbol
Edin Dzeko, now at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, stands for the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The former Roma and Inter player was not only their most prolific scorer, the man for the big goals and the captain, but also the face of an entire people's redemption. Raised among the rubble and sirens of 1990s Sarajevo, his journey as a man and a footballer came to embody the dignity and determination to rise again of a wounded nation. When Bosnia sealed their historic qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, still the high point of Bosnian football up to 2026, he was there leading the line, just as he was last March in Zenica against the Azzurri.
The farewell programme
In the 11th minute of the match against Sweden, the supporters’ group "BH Fanaticos" have planned an ovation and a choreographed display as a tribute to the number 11 shirt that Dzeko has worn throughout his international career. The captain is expected to play for as long as coach Sergej Barbarez sees fit, and he could stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. The Football Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina has urged all spectators not to leave the stadium straight after the match. The full official ceremony, including a guard of honour, the presentation of tokens of appreciation and some surprises, will take place only after the final whistle. A major humanitarian campaign, organised in collaboration with the association Pomozi.ba will also give the evening a special touch. Fans have been invited to bring a soft toy to the stadium. Only after the match, when the stadium announcer gives the signal and the captain begins his lap of honour, will the soft toys be thrown from the stands as he greets the crowd, after which they will be donated to children’s homes throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina
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