The end of an era, an unrepeatable cycle, a legend. Edin Dzeko has already announced it and tomorrow, against Sweden, he will wear the Bosnia and Herzegovina shirt for the last time, at Zenica's Bilino Polje stadium, the ground that proved fatal for Italy and decisive for the greatest Bosnian footballer in history in sealing the second and final World Cup of his career. A painful decision, taken at the age of 40 and after 151 caps.
Dzeko leaves the national team and leaves all of Bosnia in tears: farewell to the greatest of all time
The farewell
In an intimate message full of gratitude and emotion, the Swan of Sarajevo shared his farewell on social media:"Sometimes I wondered when this moment would come... But I never imagined how emotional I would be writing these words. On 2 October, against Sweden, I will play my last match for our national team. Nothing in my career has ever compared to the pride I felt every time I wore that shirt. Nothing. It was my childhood dream, a dream I carried with me in every one of the 151 occasions on which I had the honour of representing my country on a football pitch. I was always proud to do it, just as I was the first time. Nearly 20 years have passed since that match against Turkey. Many things have changed, and I have changed too, but my love for this shirt never has. Now I feel the time has come to take a step back. If I have made it to 40 with the national team, it is because I truly gave everything I had. Every time. Everything. Playing for my nation has been the most exciting opportunity football has ever given me. The feeling I experienced that evening against Wales, and then in Zenica against Italy in March, will remain in my heart forever. Seeing my people celebrate in the streets of our cities was another incredible gift football gave me. There will be time to thank everyone who stood by me and supported me during this wonderful journey. For now, I hope they will be there that evening against Sweden, so we can share one more emotion... Because each of these incredible experiences was something we lived through together. And this is how I want to live my last night representing my country: with all of you by my side, wearing the shirt I have loved ever since I was a boy - and the shirt I will love for the rest of my life."
The symbol
Edin Dzeko, now at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, stands as part of the history of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The former Roma and Inter player was not only their most prolific scorer, the man for crucial goals and the captain, but also the face of an entire people's redemption. Raised among the rubble and sirens of 1990s Sarajevo, his journey in life and football has come to embody the dignity and desire for rebirth of a wounded nation. When Bosnia sealed their historic qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, still the high point of Bosnian football up to 2026, he was there leading the attack, just as he was last March in Zenica against the Azzurri.
The programme for the farewell
In the 11th minute of the match against Scezia, the supporters' group "BH Fanaticos" have planned an ovation and a choreographed display as a tribute to the number 11 shirt that Dzeko has worn throughout his international career. Captain Dzeko is expected to play for as long as manager Sergej Barbarez sees fit, and he could stay on the pitch for the full 90 minutes. The Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina have urged all spectators not to leave the stadium straight after the match, as the full official ceremony, including a guard of honour, the presentation of tokens of appreciation and some surprises, will only take place after the final whistle. A major humanitarian campaign, organised in collaboration with the association "http://Pomozi.ba", will also give the evening a special touch. Fans have been invited to bring a soft toy to the stadium. Only after the match, when the stadium announcer gives the signal and the captain begins his lap of honour, will the soft toys be thrown from the stands as he greets the crowd. They will then be donated to children's homes across Bosnia and Herzegovina.
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