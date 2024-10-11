Ranga Chivaviro and Mosa Lebusa, Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Dylan Kerr feels Kaizer Chiefs forward Ranga Chivaviro 'might as well sit in the stands with me' if he doesn't get enough 'ammunition' from his teammates

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedR. ChivaviroN. Nabi

The Soweto giants have struggled for a prolific forward in recent seasons but a former PSL coach feels they have a solution right under their nose.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs didn't sign a striker for this season
  • This comes as they struggle for a prolific scorer
  • Kerr believes they have one in Chivaviro
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below