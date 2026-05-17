Durban City coach Pitso Dladla takes aim at Orlando Pirates after denting Soweto giants' title ambitions - 'We knew they stood no chance'

Orlando Pirates entered the weekend knowing that victory would move them to the brink of Premier Soccer League glory, but they were met by a Durban City wall that refused to crumble.

The visitors, buoyed by their recent Nedbank Cup success, produced a defensive masterclass that left the home faithful in a state of shock as the clock ticked down on a goalless stalemate.

Reflecting on the hard-fought point that kept his side in the top eight, the Citizens' coach Pitso Dladla was quick to praise his players for executing a perfect game plan.

"Credit to the boys. We knew that it would be difficult. Our resolute defence did it. We defended as a team," Dladla said as per Pan-African Football.







