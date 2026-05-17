Durban City coach Pitso Dladla takes aim at Orlando Pirates after denting Soweto giants' title ambitions - 'We knew they stood no chance'
Tactical masterclass silences Soweto
Orlando Pirates entered the weekend knowing that victory would move them to the brink of Premier Soccer League glory, but they were met by a Durban City wall that refused to crumble.
The visitors, buoyed by their recent Nedbank Cup success, produced a defensive masterclass that left the home faithful in a state of shock as the clock ticked down on a goalless stalemate.
Reflecting on the hard-fought point that kept his side in the top eight, the Citizens' coach Pitso Dladla was quick to praise his players for executing a perfect game plan.
"Credit to the boys. We knew that it would be difficult. Our resolute defence did it. We defended as a team," Dladla said as per Pan-African Football.
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'They stood no chance'
The visiting coach was surprisingly candid about how easy it was to nullify the Pirates' attack once certain threats were identified.
Dladla pointed out that while he respected the individual quality of the Buccaneers, he never felt his side was in danger of conceding from wide areas or dead-ball situations.
The tactical focus was instead placed on stopping long-range efforts from the likes of Oswin Appollis.
Dladla delivered a blunt verdict on the Pirates' approach, stating: "We knew that when they put in the crosses, they stood no chance, but we were also worried about the shots that they were taking, especially through Oswin Appollis.
"As soon as we took control of that, we knew that they would not score even from set-pieces because we are very strong in that."
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City exposes Pirates limitations
Dladla, however, believes his side exposed the limitations of the Soweto giants by closing down space for their most technical players.
"Pirates, to be honest, have players who are technically gifted and also very mobile," the City mentor added.
"They can put together a combination play. If combination play does not materialise, they can produce individual brilliance,
"But we worked on that. We knew that once we close certain things, we are good to defend."
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Pressure mounts on Ouaddou for final day
Despite the setback, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou remained defiant, insisting that the race is not over yet.
The Buccaneers currently sit two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and must win their final match against Orbit College to have any hope of lifting the trophy.
"We had a game that we expected. We knew that Durban City would not come here to just chill," Ouaddou remarked after the final whistle.
After lacking the firepower to brush aside City, the Ghosts will be looking to rise to the occasion next weekend when they face Orbit College and eventually win the league.
Pirates will travel to Mbombela Stadium to face the Mswenko Boys, who will not be pushovers as they are fighting to avoid relegation.
The defending champions will need to find solutions for dealing with a low block, as the North West-based side is likely to deploy reinforced defense.