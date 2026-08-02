Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef finds positives in former Kaizer Chiefs star's display after Sekhukhune defeat - 'He was a bit unlucky not to score'

Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef remained upbeat despite the narrow loss to Sekhukhune United, which was settled by a Bright Ndlovu strike.

The coach noted that while the result was not what they targeted, the second-half response suggested that the squad is moving in the right direction.

"It's not the result we were expecting before the game because we spoke to the players a lot about the importance of the first game, but I'm still happy with the performance of my players," Ben Youssef said as per iDiski Times.

"We started the first half very slowly, and then with the substitutions in the second half we started to play better and create chances."



