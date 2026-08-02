Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef finds positives in former Kaizer Chiefs star's display after Sekhukhune defeat - 'He was a bit unlucky not to score'
Ben Youssef happy with players' performance
Durban City coach Khalil Ben Youssef remained upbeat despite the narrow loss to Sekhukhune United, which was settled by a Bright Ndlovu strike.
The coach noted that while the result was not what they targeted, the second-half response suggested that the squad is moving in the right direction.
"It's not the result we were expecting before the game because we spoke to the players a lot about the importance of the first game, but I'm still happy with the performance of my players," Ben Youssef said as per iDiski Times.
"We started the first half very slowly, and then with the substitutions in the second half we started to play better and create chances."
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Tactical shifts and missed opportunities
As the Citizens looked to overturn the deficit, Ben Youssef brought on more attacking options, including former Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris.
"Then in the second half, we were losing 1-0, we took the risk and put Lwamba and Morris together, and it was the idea to play them in the wide and to finish with the crosses using [Jean] Lwamba and Morris in the box," he added.
"Unfortunately, Morris got two opportunities with his head; he was unlucky to not score.
The decision to bench Sirino
One of the major talking points of the evening was the decision to leave Gaston Sirino on the bench.
Ben Youssef clarified that the 35-year-old’s fitness levels were the primary concern behind his limited minutes.
"No, Sirino was injured," the coach explained.
"Sirino started to train only three training sessions this week. He was two weeks out, so he’s not able to play 90 minutes. So for that, we keep him for the second half.
"I think the plan of the game it was to choose Lwamba because we need someone who is more mobile.
"About the mobility of Lwamba, he is fast, and he can give us solutions in the deep, and it was the plan of the first half if you see how many balls he received behind the line of defense."
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What comes next for City?
The Durban-based outfit will have little time to dwell on their Premier Soccer League disappointment as attention quickly turns to another stern challenge.
Their focus now shifts to the MTN8 quarter-finals, where they face a daunting trip to the Orlando Amstel Arena to take on Orlando Pirates in a high-stakes knockout encounter.
It presents an opportunity for City to respond immediately to their opening-day setback, although they will come up against a Pirates side eager to make a strong start in their bid to defend the MTN8 crown.
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