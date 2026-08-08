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Khalil Ben Youssef Durban City
Kingsley Kobo

Durban City chairman clarifies the club’s position on the future of head coach Khalil Ben Youssef – ‘I distanced myself from the statement because, absolutely, it's nonsense!'

Durban City
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United vs Durban City
Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates vs Durban City
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Durban City vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Lamontville Golden Arrows
K. Ben Youssef
Durban City vs Richards Bay
Richards Bay
Kruger United vs Durban City
Kruger United
Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC

The Citizens boss Farook Kadodia has broken his silence regarding the mounting pressure on the team’s tactician, following a difficult start to the new domestic season. The club chief has angrily dismissed suggestions that the Tunisian is already facing an uncertain future in the dugout.

  • Sekhukhune United vs Durban City, August 2026

    Kadodia slams coaching ultimatum rumours

    Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has hit back at recent media reports suggesting that head coach Khalil Ben Youssef is facing an early exit from the club.

    Despite Ben Youssef only being in the job for a few weeks, speculation had begun to circulate that the 2026 Nedbank Cup champions were already considering a change following their opening day defeat in the Premier Soccer League.

    “I must put it on record that I distance myself and the club from all the statements,” Kadodia told Soccer Laduma.

    “We only played one game (1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United).

    "What ultimatum must I give the coach?

    "I'm just disappointed because there are certain people who don't realise that these things basically have an impact on the team – on the team spirit and whatever, you know.”


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  • Oswin Appollis and Kyle Jurgens, Orlando Pirates vs Durban City Backpage

    Protecting the squad from external noise

    The City boss believes that these rumours are designed to destabilise the club as they look to compete with the traditional heavyweights of South African football.

    Kadodia highlighted the negative impact that leaked information and false reports can have on the backroom staff and the players' morale during the early stages of a demanding campaign.

    “It causes uncertainty, man,” the chairman continued.

    “You know, certain people go to the staff, and they try to dig out information and whatever it is.

    "But they don't realise that, listen, we as a club have got a big challenge to meet up with the big teams.

    "And you want to start breaking us up here by dividing and ruling here with all these kinds of statements.”


  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune United Khalil Ben Youssef Durban CityBackpagepix

    Complete denial of exit talks

    Kadodia was adamant that the club remains fully behind Ben Youssef, noting that it would be irrational to judge a coach after just 90 minutes of competitive action.

    The chairman insisted that his focus is on providing a stable environment for the technical team to work rather than applying unnecessary pressure so early in the year.

    “Your publication can just come out and say that I totally denied this,” Kadodia added.

    “I've been keeping away from this kind of statement.

    "I distanced myself from the statement because, absolutely, it's nonsense.

    "The team played one game. I'm not here to basically put pressure on the coach. I think it's only fair that the coach must see that also.”


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  • Sekhukhune United vs Durban City, August 2026

    Focus shifts to Orlando Pirates clash

    With the boardroom distractions addressed, Durban City must now turn their attention to the pitch.

    After facing Orlando Pirates away in the MTN8 quarterfinals they must turn attention to PSL matters with matches against Golden Arrows (12/08), Richards Bay (15/08), Kruger United (25/08) and Stellenbosch (01/09) before they face Orlando Pirates again in the league on September 16.