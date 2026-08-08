Durban City chairman clarifies the club’s position on the future of head coach Khalil Ben Youssef – ‘I distanced myself from the statement because, absolutely, it's nonsense!'

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has hit back at recent media reports suggesting that head coach Khalil Ben Youssef is facing an early exit from the club.

Despite Ben Youssef only being in the job for a few weeks, speculation had begun to circulate that the 2026 Nedbank Cup champions were already considering a change following their opening day defeat in the Premier Soccer League.

“I must put it on record that I distance myself and the club from all the statements,” Kadodia told Soccer Laduma.

“We only played one game (1-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United).

"What ultimatum must I give the coach?

"I'm just disappointed because there are certain people who don't realise that these things basically have an impact on the team – on the team spirit and whatever, you know.”



