Durban City captain Siphamandla Ncanana explains Orlando 'Pirates is just a name' remarks after Bucs fan backlash - 'I was not trying to be disrespectful'

Durban City captain Siphamandla Ncanana has moved to clarify his recent comments about Orlando Pirates, insisting they were taken out of context and were never intended to disrespect one of South Africa’s biggest football clubs.

The controversy reached such heights that even the internal corridors of Mayfair were affected by the noise.

Pirates Director of Football Mpumi Khoza used the player's remarks to demand higher standards from his own technical staff.

Ncanana, however, is eager to put the drama behind him and focus purely on the tactical battle ahead.











