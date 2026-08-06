Durban City captain Siphamandla Ncanana explains Orlando 'Pirates is just a name' remarks after Bucs fan backlash - 'I was not trying to be disrespectful'
Clearing the air after the storm
Durban City captain Siphamandla Ncanana has moved to clarify his recent comments about Orlando Pirates, insisting they were taken out of context and were never intended to disrespect one of South Africa’s biggest football clubs.
The controversy reached such heights that even the internal corridors of Mayfair were affected by the noise.
Pirates Director of Football Mpumi Khoza used the player's remarks to demand higher standards from his own technical staff.
Ncanana, however, is eager to put the drama behind him and focus purely on the tactical battle ahead.
Addressing the 'disrespect' claims
Speaking to the media as his side gears up for a massive MTN8 Cup knockout fixture against Pirates on Saturday, Ncanana was quick to offer a full explanation for his previous choice of words.
"What I can say is, maybe it was misinterpreted; I was not trying to be disrespectful or… I have something against Pirates; we all know Pirates is a big club in South African football,” said Ncanana.
He believes that once the teams cross the white line, reputations and history count for very little compared to the work rate and execution of the players during the ninety minutes.
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The 11 v 11 mentality
The 26-year-old further elaborated on the psychological approach his team takes when facing the league's heavyweights.
For the City captain, the name on the front of the jersey should not intimidate his teammates if they want to cause an upset.
"Once the referee blows the whistle, it’s 11 v 11, it’s not about Pirates or anyone – I was not trying to be disrespectful," he added.
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What comes next for City?
City will travel to the Amstel Arena this weekend to face off against the Buccaneers; the pressure will be on the visitors to prove that they can back up their captain's words with a performance that matches their ambition.
The match provides a perfect platform for Ncanana to let his football do the talking after a week of intense scrutiny.
With a spot in the final four on the line, the drama of the 'just a name' saga has added an extra layer of intrigue to what was already a highly anticipated fixture.
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