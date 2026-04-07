Durban City 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Orlando Pirates thought scoring five would take them to the top! Khuliso Mudau needs to grow up, and Arthur Sales was playing against us'

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their place at the top of the Premier Soccer League table after a 1-0 win over Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday.

A goal by Tsiki Ntsabeleng in the 10th minute was enough for Downs to claim the win and collect crucial points in a title race that is tightening even further as the season heads towards a decisive home stretch.

Masandawana now have 54 points from 23 games, while Durban City are sixth. The loss is a big blow to the league debutants who are chasing a top-three finish.

After Sundowns' slim win away from home, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.