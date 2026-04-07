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Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Durban City 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Orlando Pirates thought scoring five would take them to the top! Khuliso Mudau needs to grow up, and Arthur Sales was playing against us'

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T. Ntsabeleng

The fact that both Masandawana and Bucs won their midweek matches means a rather neck-to-neck marathon between the Premier Soccer League rivals has been maintained. Each is pushing hard, trying to collect as many points as possible, hoping to win the league title in the end. However, the Pretoria giants enjoy a slight advantage as they have two more points than the Sea Robbers with a few games remaining before the season ends.

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their place at the top of the Premier Soccer League table after a 1-0 win over Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday.

A goal by Tsiki Ntsabeleng in the 10th minute was enough for Downs to claim the win and collect crucial points in a title race that is tightening even further as the season heads towards a decisive home stretch.

Masandawana now have 54 points from 23 games, while Durban City are sixth. The loss is a big blow to the league debutants who are chasing a top-three finish.

After Sundowns' slim win away from home, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.

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  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Mudau should grow up

    Mudau needs to grow up, man; no discipline at all. It seems like he has anger issues as well. What's wrong with him, Kanti? - Just Tafi

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  • Arthur Sales, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Sales' horrible right foot

    Sales is playing against us today, and it’s only because he’s operating more on the right channel; his right foot is showing him horrible things - JimJim

  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Please apologise

    Whoever angered Allende must apologise - CAFCL Semi-Finalist 4th in a Row

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  • Thalente Mbatha, Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Sorry, Pirates

    Others thought scoring five would take them to the top - Kutumela

  • Thabiso Lebitso, Sihle Nduli, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Whoops!

    Scoring more goals than the champions is like having petrol with no car - T E Z @ T

  • Divine Lunga, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Who signed Lunga?

    Whoever signed Divine Lunga needs to be relieved from their duties - L.V @I_M_G_L

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