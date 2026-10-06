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Dugarry against Argentina: "They make African players travel in the hold, do you remember the insults aimed at our black players?"

Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
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Speaking on the programme "Rothen s'enflamme" on RMC, Christophe Dugarry took a strong stance on tonight's match between Argentina and Benin, which will be Messi's farewell game for the Albiceleste: "I think it is the match of shame. Everyone profits from it, without respecting the African players. Organising matches like this is excessive, we are talking about Argentina, last time it was Burkina Faso, now Benin, weren't there better opponents?"

  • The insults aimed at black French players

    He added: "It seems clear to me that the thinking is, 'we don't give a damn, we won't pay them, we'll make them travel in the holds'. There is not even any doubt that someone is profiting from it. Everyone is making money, there is no respect at all for African players. I do not even want to forget the statements and chants of the Argentine players after winning the 2024 Copa America, the way they went after our black players. Nor should we forget their attitude in the face of the accusations of racism."

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Argentina
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Benin
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