Hugo Broos, Themba Zwane, Lyle Foster 16-9 GFXGOAL
Dumisani Koyana

The dream to Afcon in Morocco is still on track for Bafana and Hugo Broos after trashing Congo-Brazzaville 5-0 - 'I can only be happy for a performance like this'

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

A 5-0 drubbing dished by Bafana in Gqeberha propels them closer to Afcon finals.

  • Congo's late arrival impacted their performance
  • Mokoena silences doubters with brace
  • Pitch invasion halted game for minutes

