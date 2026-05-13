Doubt arises over Orlando Pirates Premier Soccer League trophy lift as Orbit College rule out Royal Bafokeng and Dobsonville stadiums

Orlando Pirates’ expected coronation on the final day of the season against relegation-threatened Orbit College is currently without a confirmed home, after the Royal Bafokeng Stadium was ruled out.

Orbit College officials confirmed that the 2010 World Cup venue is unavailable due to ongoing maintenance and renovations, leaving the Premier Soccer League fixture in limbo.

The Mswenko Boys released an official statement to address the situation, clarifying their current position as they scramble to find a replacement.

"The club is currently in the process of securing an alternative compliant venue capable of hosting a fixture of this magnitude," the statement read.

Orbit further assured supporters that a "final confirmation regarding the venue will be communicated by Friday, May 15."