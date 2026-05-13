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Doubt arises over Orlando Pirates Premier Soccer League trophy lift as Orbit College rule out Royal Bafokeng and Dobsonville stadiums
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Renovations force venue swap
Orlando Pirates’ expected coronation on the final day of the season against relegation-threatened Orbit College is currently without a confirmed home, after the Royal Bafokeng Stadium was ruled out.
Orbit College officials confirmed that the 2010 World Cup venue is unavailable due to ongoing maintenance and renovations, leaving the Premier Soccer League fixture in limbo.
The Mswenko Boys released an official statement to address the situation, clarifying their current position as they scramble to find a replacement.
"The club is currently in the process of securing an alternative compliant venue capable of hosting a fixture of this magnitude," the statement read.
Orbit further assured supporters that a "final confirmation regarding the venue will be communicated by Friday, May 15."
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FNB and Mbombela in the running
With Royal Bafokeng out of the picture, FNB Stadium and Mbombela Stadium have emerged as the frontrunners to host the clash on May 23.
FNB Stadium is notably the alternative home ground for Pirates, though it is primarily associated with their fierce rivals, Kaizer Chiefs.
Mbombela Stadium remains a strong neutral option capable of handling the high-profile nature of a possible trophy presentation.
Dobsonville Stadium was initially mentioned as a possibility, but sources have indicated that the venue in Soweto is unlikely to be selected.
"It’s between FNB and Mbombela," a source told Sowetan.
"Dobsonville is too small for this fixture. Remember, when Orbit hosted Sundowns at Olympia Park, almost 30,000 people attended and Dobsonville’s capacity is 20,000, so you can imagine what could happen there," they confirmed.
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Security concerns and logistics
Selecting a venue for this match is a delicate task due to the security risks involved whenever the 'Big Three' are in town, especially on such an important occasion.
Orbit College have already experienced the logistical challenges of hosting a giant of South African football this season; their match against Mamelodi Sundowns at Olympia Park was flagged for significant security and compliance risks despite the large turnout.
It remains unclear why the club has not turned to the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, which served as their host venue for the clash against Kaizer Chiefs in April.
Under PSL rules, a team can register one primary home ground and two alternatives, though the league does grant permission to move games to other venues if the registered sites are deemed unavailable or unsuitable for high-risk fixtures.
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The hunt for the Premiership crown
For Orlando Pirates, the venue change is a sentimental blow as well as a logistical one.
The Buccaneers famously clinched the league title at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium back in 2003, and many fans were hoping for a repeat of those celebrations in the North West.
To secure the championship, Ouaddou's side must win their final two games, starting with Durban City this weekend before the season finale against Orbit.
While the search for a stadium continues, fans will anxiously await the decision due on Friday.