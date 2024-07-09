Door not shut for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on reported transfer target Stephane Aziz Ki

BackpageMichael MadyiraDoor not shut for Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on reported transfer target Stephane Aziz KiPremier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCYoung AfricansTransfersStephane Aziz KiThe Burkinabe has been a subject of PSL transfer rumours since last season and his Yanga boss opens up on the prospects of him moving away.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAziz Ki is one of Yanga's best playersHe has been linked with Pirates and DownsYanga boss comments on the transfer interestArticle continues below