GOAL brings you the completed deals in the ongoing transfer window of the 2024/25 PSL campaign.

The Premier Soccer League's summer transfer window was opened on Monday, July 1, 2024, for teams to reinforce their squads as well as do away with fringe players.

South Africa's top-flight clubs have until early August to conclude their deals. However, some other players are free agents and are free sign for any team outside of the transfer window.

GOAL keeps you updated with all the confirmed deals by clubs ahead of the forthcoming 2024/25 season.