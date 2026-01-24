DONE DEAL: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star's club confirm signing of former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns star Thembinkosi Lorch from Wydad Casablanc
- Al-Ittihad
Lorch signs for new club
Libyan giants Al Ittihad have confirmed the signing of Bafana Bafana star Thembinkosi Lorch from Wydad Casablanca of Morocco.
Although he is an ostracised figure in the national team under Hugo Broos, the former Masandawana attacker has moved from the North African giants to the Tripoli-based big spenders.
Al Ittihad, who are 11-time Libyan Super Cup champions, are strengthening their playing unit, hoping to become one of the most competitive sides in Africa in the near future.
The Red Devils' best campaign in the CAF Champions League came in 2007 when they reached the semi-finals. The 18-time league champions managed to reach the last four of the Confederation Cup in 2010.
Al Ittihad confirm Lorch's deal
The CAF Cup Winners' Cup semi-finalists in 2000 confirmed that they have entered into an agreement with Wydad over the forward.
"The signing ceremony for South African international Thembinkosi Lorch's contract with Wydad Morocco took place," the club said.
"Following the signing, Lorch expressed his immense happiness, confirming his complete readiness and enthusiasm to join the ranks of the Libyan club, the leader and dean of Libyan clubs, looking forward to making a contribution and bringing joy to the fans."
He joins former Kaizer Chiefs defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe at the Libyan club, whose last league title came during the 2021/22 season.
Is the move a career downgrade for Lorch?
In terms of trophy success and continental pedigree, Wydad Casablanca rank higher than Al Ittihad by far; thus, Lorch's move, without considering financial reap, could be considered a downgrade.
Broos has been critical of the moves that South African players make, and he did not shy away from criticising Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who joined Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.
Going by precedence, Lorch's move is one he will not approve of either.
Will the transfer change Broos' mind?
Quite unlikely! When Lorch was performing impressively for Wydad Casablanca, the Belgian tactician snubbed him.
Broos recently defended his choice of not giving Lorch a chance with the national team, and he said it is a decision he has made and will likely stick with as long as he is in charge.
Now that he has moved to Libya, this could give the Bafana tactician more reasons to ignore him, given the perceived standard of the country's league.
“Yes, there are supporters [of Lorch]. First instance, this is a choice. I think I have 45 players or something like that, from whom I can choose. So you have to make choices. That is one," the 2017 AFCON winner with Cameroon said.
“Secondly, everybody is talking about Lorch. I haven't heard from or seen him in the last three years. He was playing in Pirates, and they kicked him out. He was playing for Sundowns, but they kicked him out. He was playing in Wydad Casablanca, I think. He didn't play anymore. And now suddenly he plays well.
“I made my choice, and that's it. I can maybe give you some other names, maybe this one or that one or another one. You know, when I make my choices, I make my choices on my own. And that's it," the 73-year-old tactician continued.
With Broos expected to name his World Cup-bound squad, the chances that Lorch will appear have significantly reduced with the move to Tripoli.