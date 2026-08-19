Don't spend R82 million on PSL VAR says The Hanging Judge - 'The soccer politicians should stay out of refereeing'

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) celebrates its landmark 30th anniversary, the debate over the standard of officiating continues to dominate headlines.

While the South African government’s Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is reportedly prepared to fund a VAR rollout estimated at R82 million, Dr. Errol Sweeney has voiced strong opposition to the plan.

The man who served as the PSL’s Head of Referees during its inaugural season in 1996 expressed his disbelief that the profession has not yet achieved full-time status despite the massive commercial growth of the domestic game.

Sweeney argues that instead of pouring money into technology, the authorities should focus on creating a system where referees are entirely autonomous from the league and the national association.

Speaking to KickOff about his vision for the future, Sweeney insisted that the current structure invites unnecessary interference from administrators.

"I am kind of surprised because the PSL has come in leaps and bounds and for the benefit of those who are there, driving us on and on, getting sponsorships and so on," Sweeney told the publication.

"I can't see why they can't find extra sponsorship for refereeing and when they do, I hope it's soon.

"Then the referees must be under the charge of the Head of Referees who knows what he does, has the experience and the soccer politicians should stay out of it," he stated.



