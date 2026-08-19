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Don't spend R82 million on PSL VAR says The Hanging Judge - 'The soccer politicians should stay out of refereeing'
- Ernest Makhaya
The Push for Independent Officiating
As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) celebrates its landmark 30th anniversary, the debate over the standard of officiating continues to dominate headlines.
While the South African government’s Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is reportedly prepared to fund a VAR rollout estimated at R82 million, Dr. Errol Sweeney has voiced strong opposition to the plan.
The man who served as the PSL’s Head of Referees during its inaugural season in 1996 expressed his disbelief that the profession has not yet achieved full-time status despite the massive commercial growth of the domestic game.
Sweeney argues that instead of pouring money into technology, the authorities should focus on creating a system where referees are entirely autonomous from the league and the national association.
Speaking to KickOff about his vision for the future, Sweeney insisted that the current structure invites unnecessary interference from administrators.
"I am kind of surprised because the PSL has come in leaps and bounds and for the benefit of those who are there, driving us on and on, getting sponsorships and so on," Sweeney told the publication.
"I can't see why they can't find extra sponsorship for refereeing and when they do, I hope it's soon.
"Then the referees must be under the charge of the Head of Referees who knows what he does, has the experience and the soccer politicians should stay out of it," he stated.
- Backpage
The Case Against Political Interference
The core of Sweeney's argument rests on the comparison between football officials and the legal system. By treating referees as an independent judiciary, the sport could insulate them from the pressure of club owners and federation officials.
“Refereeing should be like the judiciary in any country," states Sweeney.
"The judiciary gets paid by the state, but they are independent from the state when they are making their decisions. Referees should be independent of SAFA in the case of South Africa."
The R82 million price tag for VAR is seen by many as a silver bullet for officiating errors, but Sweeney warns that without the right people in charge and a complete lack of political meddling, the technology will not solve the underlying issues.
He believes that the refereeing department must be managed exclusively by those who have walked the path, specifically calling for panels of retired referees to take the lead in recruitment, assessment, and training rather than allowing "soccer politicians" to influence the process.
Sweeney's practical solution involves a multi-tiered oversight system managed by former professionals who understand the nuances of the laws of the game.
By creating this internal accountability structure, the veteran official believes the standard of the Betway Premiership would rise naturally.
This approach would prioritize the human element of the game over the stop-start nature of VAR, which has faced significant criticism in Europe and other leagues for disrupting the flow of matches and failing to eliminate controversy entirely despite the high costs involved.
- getty
Cultivating the Next Generation of Officials
Another key pillar of Sweeney’s proposal is a radical shift in the recruitment age of officials. He points to international examples, such as England’s Michael Oliver, to highlight how starting early can lead to a more competent and physically fit refereeing corps.
Sweeney argues that South African football should stop relying on officials who enter the top flight in their twilight years.
Instead, the focus should be on nurturing talent in their early 20s, allowing them to gain the necessary experience to handle high-pressure matches and eventually earn FIFA badges while still in their physical prime.
This shift would ensure that the pace of the modern game is matched by those tasked with officiating it.
"Guys are qualifying for FIFA badges now in their 20s, 25, 26," he said.
"Michael Oliver, probably the top referee in England, was in the FIFA list at 26. Referees should be younger to gain experience," Sweeney noted.
"If you get younger, fit guys, who are there to referee because they want to referee, not there for the money, not there for the glory and if they do that, all other benefits will come.
"The benefits of being on the FIFA list, getting international trips, CAF, and raising their profile and being invited to World Cups and the like.
"But you need to get guys who want to referee for the sake of refereeing, not guys who are doing it because they need the money," Sweeney concluded.
- Backpagepix
The Financial Dilemma of VAR Implementation
The R82 million question remains a central point of contention within the South African football fraternity.
While fans often clamour for technology after a controversial decision, the logistical and financial burden of VAR is immense.
Sweeney’s perspective suggests that this money could be better spent on professionalizing the current refereeing pool and establishing the independent structure he advocates for.
With the Sport, Arts and Culture department involved, there is a political dimension to the funding that Sweeney finds concerning.
He maintains that the integrity of the game depends on the purity of the officiating, which he believes is currently compromised by the proximity of the refereeing bodies to the league's governing structures.
Ultimately, "The Hanging Judge" remains unconvinced that technology is the answer to the PSL’s prayers.
His call for independence and the exclusion of "soccer politicians" serves as a challenge to both SAFA and the PSL leadership to rethink their priorities.
For Sweeney, the path forward is clear: return the game to the referees, empower the youth, and ensure that those making the decisions on the pitch are beholden to no one but the laws of the game themselves.
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