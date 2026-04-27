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'I don't see them getting past Atletico Madrid' - Arsenal have better chance of winning Premier League than Champions League, insists Gary Neville
Champions League doubts for the Gunners
Arsenal are currently juggling a dual assault on silverware, leading the Premier League title race while preparing for a monumental Champions League semi-final clash against Atletico Madrid. However, Neville is unconvinced that the north London side has the continental pedigree to go all the way in Europe this term.
"A lot of these players don't know how to win a Champions League, but they've been so close in the title race and they'll be so desperate not to fall short in that," Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast. "I do think that Mikel Arteta has to go for every single game and not prioritise any over the other, but he knows that the Premier League is the one that's easier to win than the Champions League right now."
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The Atletico Madrid hurdle
The Gunners travel to Spain on Wednesday for the first leg of their semi-final, but Neville expects their European journey to end at the hands of Diego Simeone's men. While Arsenal remain unbeaten in the competition so far, the pundit feels the nature of tournament football and the calibre of the remaining teams will ultimately prove too much for Arteta's squad. Bayern Munich and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain will contest the other semi-final.
"I think there are better teams in there than them in the Champions League and it's a cup competition," Neville explained. "They've got three games left and they've only got four left in the league, so you could argue that it's easy to win both, but I don't see them getting past Atlético Madrid and the other teams in the semifinal, but I do see them having a chance with the league."
Struggles in attacking fluency
While Arsenal returned to the summit of the Premier League on Saturday via a 1-0 win over Newcastle, thanks to a stunning strike from Eberechi Eze, their performance raised concerns. The Gunners were far from their best offensively, recording just four shots on goal and a lowly 0.64 xG, suggesting that the pressure of the title race might be weighing on the players.
"A lot of things they did in this game weren't great from a tactical point of view," Neville noted. "They're very good defensively and they really work hard. They really do sprint like crazy to get back into their shape, they defend really well and they're compact. They're so well organised and there's a lot of respect needed for that, it is something that you should be really proud of and it can win you a title."
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A lack of attacking freedom
Despite praising their defensive resilience, Neville urged the Gunners to find more spark in the final third if they are to hold off Manchester City. Arsenal currently sit three points clear of Pep Guardiola's side, though City hold a crucial game in hand that could swing the momentum back toward the Etihad Stadium.
"What you want is that expression, that freedom where they play forward, they run forward and they do things with a bit more certainty in their attacking play and that didn't come at all today," Neville added regarding the Newcastle victory. "I don't see the idea sometimes and they're not positive enough."