Don't mention the drought! Dr Irvin Khoza shares his thoughts on Orlando Pirates historic treble winning season - 'You cannot dry today’s washing with yesterday’s sun'

The statement reads:

By its very nature, football is history-making. Team after team, match after match, season after season, the game creates a record. What was once carried mainly by memory, media and the stories of the supporters is now preserved, retrieved, debated and tested through search engines and the internet. The past is no longer left behind. It is consumed with the present, informing the voice of supporters who watch, search, remember, compare and speak back to the game.

It was not lost on me that, in a season in which we won a Treble and the Diski Challenge to boot, one of the dominant themes was: “after a 14-year drought.” In that period, Orlando Pirates won five MTN8 titles, three Nedbank Cups and one Carling Knockout, reached the CAF Champions League final, reached two CAF Confederation Cup finals, and returned to the CAF Champions League semi-finals. The consistency of the performance in the last four seasons demonstrates a noteworthy comeback: three PSL league runner-up finishes, three MTN8 titles, two Nedbank Cups, one Carling Knockout, a return to the CAF Champions League semi-finals, and finally the league title itself. The “14-year drought” theme clearly speaks to the premier status of the PSL league title.