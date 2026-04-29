Dominic Solanke's season could be OVER as Tottenham face another major injury blow in relegation battle

Despite winning their first league game of 2026 against Wolves, Spurs remain in the relegation zone, two points behind West Ham United. Xavi Simons will miss the rest of the season and is expected to be out for a minimum of seven months after suffering an anteria cruciate ligament injury in the Wolves game and undergoing surgery, meaning he is unlikely to play again before December.

Other than Simons and the doubts over Solanke, De Zerbi is already without Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Cristian Romero for the rest of the season. James Maddison is also still waiting for his first minutes after returning to training from a year out with two knee injuries, leaving the squad paper-thin for the battles ahead.