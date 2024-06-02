Does the new Kaizer Chiefs coach need to perform a player overhaul? Ex-Amakhosi star Manqele shares advice

BackpageMichael MadyiraDoes the new Kaizer Chiefs coach need to perform a player overhaul? Ex-Amakhosi star Manqele shares advicePremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsPitso John MosimaneCavin JohnsonMolefi NtsekiSteve KomphelaThe Soweto giants have now gone for nine years without winning any piece of silverware and are seeking solutions to end the trophy drought.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAmakhosi are struggling to win trophiesThey are now looking for a new coach and playersManqele gives the team some adviceArticle continues below