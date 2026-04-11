Does 'struggling' Pule Mmodi deserve another chance with Kaizer Chiefs upon the expiry of his current deal? 'I don't think his game will improve'
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Mmodi's season so far
Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi has been struggling for form this season.
The winger hailing from the Free State has managed just a goal and an assist in 25 appearances across all competitions.
That has invited criticism on bis contribution to the club as Amakhosi push to end the season on a high.
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Mmodi's Chiefs contract situation
Having been at Chiefs for the past three seasons, Mmodi's contract is set to expire at the end of this term.
So far, there are no indications that there have been discussions to offer the player a new deal.
He is, however, free to enter into a pre-contract with a club of his choice.
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Has Mmodi done enough to win a new contract? Chiefs legend answers
Former Chefs star Rudolph 'Gardner' Seale does not think Mmodi deserves a new contract.
"He hasn't proven [that] he deserves a new contract," Seale tells KickOff.
"He is struggling to pass the adapting phase, I think it's time he makes way for others, based on his age I don't think his game will improve.
"But he is not a bad player to be honest, it's just that his game and performance have reached the ceiling."
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Velebayi covers for Mmodi
With Chiefs having signed Asanele Velebayi earlier this season, Seale believes the former Caoe Town Spurs star's presence makes Mmodi irrelevant at Naturena.
"Because there's no area I can say he excels in because he is not bringing crosses, he is not shooting, and he is not creating," said Seale.
"I think it's time he makes way for Velebayi. We need the likes of Velebayi to take the team forward next season. He is a promising youngster and he is ready."