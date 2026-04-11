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Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Does 'struggling' Pule Mmodi deserve another chance with Kaizer Chiefs upon the expiry of his current deal? 'I don't think his game will improve'

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Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
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Magesi FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Magesi FC
P. Mmodi
A. Velebayi

The 33-year-old has been on Amakhosi’s books for the past three seasons. However, his contribution to the Soweto giants has always been under stern scrutiny since he arrived at Naturena. Questions continue to be raised about whether he has done enough to stay at the club beyond this season.

  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Mmodi's season so far

    Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi has been struggling for form this season.

    The winger hailing from the Free State has managed just a goal and an assist in 25 appearances across all competitions.

    That has invited criticism on bis contribution to the club as Amakhosi push to end the season on a high.

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  • Pule Mmodi, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2025Backpage

    Mmodi's Chiefs contract situation

    Having been at Chiefs for the past three seasons, Mmodi's contract is set to expire at the end of this term.

    So far, there are no indications that there have been discussions to offer the player a new deal.

    He is, however, free to enter into a pre-contract with a club of his choice. 

  • Pule Mmodi and Kamogelo Sebelebele, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Has Mmodi done enough to win a new contract? Chiefs legend answers

    Former Chefs star Rudolph 'Gardner' Seale does not think Mmodi deserves a new contract.

    "He hasn't proven [that] he deserves a new contract," Seale tells KickOff.

    "He is struggling to pass the adapting phase, I think it's time he makes way for others, based on his age I don't think his game will improve.

    "But he is not a bad player to be honest, it's just that his game and performance have reached the ceiling."

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  • Asanele Velebayi, Kaizer Chiefs, October 2025Backpagepix

    Velebayi covers for Mmodi

    With Chiefs having signed Asanele Velebayi earlier this season, Seale believes the former Caoe Town Spurs star's presence makes Mmodi irrelevant at Naturena. 

    "Because there's no area I can say he excels in because he is not bringing crosses, he is not shooting, and he is not creating," said Seale.

    "I think it's time he makes way for Velebayi. We need the likes of Velebayi to take the team forward next season. He is a promising youngster and he is ready."

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