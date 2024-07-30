Does ‘PSL bad boy’ Theminkosi Lorch have a future at Mamelodi Sundowns after the departure of Rhulani Mokwena?

Following the shock departure of Rhulani Mokwena from Mamelodi Sundowns, many are wondering how Thembinkosi Lorch will be affected.

Lorch’s signing from Orlando Pirates is believed to be one of the issues that broke the relationship between Mokwena and Downs technical director, Flemming Berg.

Berg was said to be strongly against the acquisition of Lorch, but Mokwena was adamant that he wanted the former PSL Footballer of the Season.

Although there were other issues between Mokwena and Berg, the signing of Lorch was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Mokwena has since left for Morocco, taking the reins at Wydad Athletic Club, while Lorch remains at Chloorkop where he faces an uncertain future.

Here, GOAL looks at the series of events that led to the situation being what it is at present and what Lorch can do to salvage his Downs career.