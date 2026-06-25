Doctor Khumalo slams Bafana Bafana doubters after reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 - 'The world and Africa disrespected these boys'
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Silencing the global critics
Bafana Bafana etched their names into the history books on Thursday morning after securing a 1-0 victory over South Korea at Estadio Monterrey.
The result, powered by a second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko, ensured South Africa finished second in Group A with four points, trailing only co-hosts Mexico.
The achievement marks the first time in South African history that the national team has advanced beyond the group stages of a FIFA World Cup.
Despite the jubilant scenes, Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo was quick to remind spectators of the harsh criticism the squad faced following their opening-day defeat to Mexico.
- AFP
A message to the doubters
Speaking in the aftermath of the triumph, Khumalo did not hold back when addressing those who had questioned the quality of Hugo Broos' side.
The 1996 AFCON winner suggested that the team had been treated as mere "numbers" rather than legitimate competitors on the global stage.
“Look for Doctor, I think I should clap for the boys well done, history making,” Khumalo said on SABC3 as quoted by iDiski Times.
“They fought up until the last whistle because there was too much noise about these boys.
"They disrespected South Africa – the world, Africa disrespected these boys. They said they’re just adding numbers.”
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Defending the local contingent
One of the primary points of contention during the build-up and the early tournament phase was the inclusion of many locally based players.
Critics argued that the Premier Soccer League stars lacked the physical and tactical readiness for a tournament of this magnitude, an assertion that Khumalo found particularly insulting.
“It was painful for us to see such, to hear such.
"Every analysis that was coming out of the world, every analysis that was made of these boys, was negative.
"They were not given a chance," Khumalo explained during his post-match analysis.
"They started saying local players are not yet fit for this type of tournament, and all that.
"You know right now I just want to wait and hear what the world and Africa will say.”
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The road to the Round of 32
Bafana Bafana’s resilient performance against the South Koreans has now set up a mouth-watering clash against another co-host, Canada, in the Round of 32.
It is a moment of massive personal triumph for head coach Hugo Broos, who was seen visibly emotional following the final whistle in Monterrey.
Having navigated a difficult group and overcome intense external pressure, the South African squad will now head into the knockout rounds with a renewed sense of belief.
As Khumalo suggests, the narrative has shifted from whether Bafana belong at the tournament to how far this "disrespected" group can actually go.