Doctor Khumalo slams Bafana Bafana doubters after reaching the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 - 'The world and Africa disrespected these boys'

Bafana Bafana etched their names into the history books on Thursday morning after securing a 1-0 victory over South Korea at Estadio Monterrey.

The result, powered by a second-half strike from Thapelo Maseko, ensured South Africa finished second in Group A with four points, trailing only co-hosts Mexico.

The achievement marks the first time in South African history that the national team has advanced beyond the group stages of a FIFA World Cup.

Despite the jubilant scenes, Kaizer Chiefs icon Doctor Khumalo was quick to remind spectators of the harsh criticism the squad faced following their opening-day defeat to Mexico.