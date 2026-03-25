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Flavio Silva and Khulumani Ndamane, Kaizer Chiefs vs TS GalaxyBackpage
Seth Willis

Doctor Khumalo raves about Bafana Bafana international who has 'fitted in like glove!' - 'We keep a blind eye on the good'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kaizer Chiefs
South Africa
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
TS Galaxy vs Milford FC
Milford FC
Cup
South Africa vs Panama
Panama
Friendlies
K. Ndamane

The Premier Soccer League clubs strengthened in the short January transfer window in their bid to realise their set objectives. While some players have settled and delivered for their respective teams, others have struggled to make an impact at their clubs.

  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    How Sundowns strengthened

    Following their struggles early in the season, Mamelodi Sundowns brought in Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), and Brayan Leon (Independiente Medellin, Colombia).

    The trio has been effective for Masandawana, who are now odds-on to go all the way and win the Premier Soccer League for the ninth time in a row.

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  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    Tha Ndamane impact

    Ndamane is one of the players who needed no time to settle following his move from the Rockets.

    The Bafana Bafana international has played 10 games for the Brazilians across all competitions and is currently a starter alongside Grant Kekana.

    Sundowns are now in the CAF Champions League semi-final, and just two points behind Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League race, having played a game less. 

  • Doctor Khumalo Video GFX 16-9

    He fitted like glove!

    Doctor Khumalo has noticed the display by the youngster and has since lauded TS Galaxy for moulding the Kaizer Chiefs product into a fine player.

    “I must give credit to TS Galaxy for a sterling, wonderful job they have done with these players,” the Amakhosi legend told 10Bet Podcast.

    “TS Galaxy, I must give Tim [Sukazi] and the technical team [credit]. Sometimes, we keep a blind eye on the good things, but Ndamane arrived at Sundowns and fitted in like a glove. Without any panicking moments or anything. He was thrown in the deep end against a couple of teams, and he played very well.

    “I remember I think it was Mpumalanga, Mbombela, I think he got man of the match if I’m not mistaken, but one of the games he got man of the match," Khumalo concluded. 

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  • Khulumani Ndamane, Bafana Bafana, October 2025Backpagepix

    The big achievement

    With the World Cup coming in the next two months, Ndamane would love to make the Bafana Bafana squad, but all that is needed is just consistency at Masandawana.

    He has been making the recent squads, explaining why he is almost guaranteed a slot for the global competition.