Doctor Khumalo raves about Bafana Bafana international who has 'fitted in like glove!' - 'We keep a blind eye on the good'
- Mamelodi Sundowns
How Sundowns strengthened
Following their struggles early in the season, Mamelodi Sundowns brought in Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), and Brayan Leon (Independiente Medellin, Colombia).
The trio has been effective for Masandawana, who are now odds-on to go all the way and win the Premier Soccer League for the ninth time in a row.
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Tha Ndamane impact
Ndamane is one of the players who needed no time to settle following his move from the Rockets.
The Bafana Bafana international has played 10 games for the Brazilians across all competitions and is currently a starter alongside Grant Kekana.
Sundowns are now in the CAF Champions League semi-final, and just two points behind Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League race, having played a game less.
He fitted like glove!
Doctor Khumalo has noticed the display by the youngster and has since lauded TS Galaxy for moulding the Kaizer Chiefs product into a fine player.
“I must give credit to TS Galaxy for a sterling, wonderful job they have done with these players,” the Amakhosi legend told 10Bet Podcast.
“TS Galaxy, I must give Tim [Sukazi] and the technical team [credit]. Sometimes, we keep a blind eye on the good things, but Ndamane arrived at Sundowns and fitted in like a glove. Without any panicking moments or anything. He was thrown in the deep end against a couple of teams, and he played very well.
“I remember I think it was Mpumalanga, Mbombela, I think he got man of the match if I’m not mistaken, but one of the games he got man of the match," Khumalo concluded.
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The big achievement
With the World Cup coming in the next two months, Ndamane would love to make the Bafana Bafana squad, but all that is needed is just consistency at Masandawana.
He has been making the recent squads, explaining why he is almost guaranteed a slot for the global competition.