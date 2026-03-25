Doctor Khumalo raves about Bafana Bafana international who has 'fitted in like glove!' - 'We keep a blind eye on the good'

Doctor Khumalo has noticed the display by the youngster and has since lauded TS Galaxy for moulding the Kaizer Chiefs product into a fine player.

“I must give credit to TS Galaxy for a sterling, wonderful job they have done with these players,” the Amakhosi legend told 10Bet Podcast.

“TS Galaxy, I must give Tim [Sukazi] and the technical team [credit]. Sometimes, we keep a blind eye on the good things, but Ndamane arrived at Sundowns and fitted in like a glove. Without any panicking moments or anything. He was thrown in the deep end against a couple of teams, and he played very well.

“I remember I think it was Mpumalanga, Mbombela, I think he got man of the match if I’m not mistaken, but one of the games he got man of the match," Khumalo concluded.