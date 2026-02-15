Doctor Khumalo picks a Kaizer Chiefs player who is 'always giving you 100 per cent' and makes defiant verdict that 'Zamalek were not a threat' after Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup exit

“I think, to be honest, I’m very proud of the boys, and they made it possible for themselves to be where they are now,” said Dr Khumalo on SABC Sport, as per iDiski Times.

“And as we’re looking, I thought the game plan was proper the first half, contained Zamalek 0-0, and a lapse of concentration allowed silly goals because if you were to ask me, Zamalek was not that much of a threat.

“And for them to have a fighting spirit and score that goal, it shows that they do have players that are capable of changing the scene of the game and the nature of the game.

"It was just so unfortunate that they picked up so late for them to be pressurising Zamalek, and I also have to give credit to Lilepo because he’s always giving you 100%," the Bafana Bafana legend added.

“You score against the North African countries in a dead-ball situation. Clearly, you might have done something that they don’t have.