Doctor Khumalo picks a Kaizer Chiefs player who is 'always giving you 100 per cent' and makes defiant verdict that 'Zamalek were not a threat' after Amakhosi's CAF Confederation Cup exit
Chiefs exit Confederation Cup
Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-1 to Zamalek at Suez Canal Authority Stadium to bow out of the CAF Confederation Cup.
After the two sides were goalless at halftime, the Soweto giants were breached in the second half, and Glody Lilepo's goal could not help Amakhosi launch a successful comeback.
Former Chiefs midfielder Doctor Khumalo is refusing to find fault in Amakhosi and identifies a player he says always gives everything in his game.
Who is the Chiefs player always giving his all?
“I think, to be honest, I’m very proud of the boys, and they made it possible for themselves to be where they are now,” said Dr Khumalo on SABC Sport, as per iDiski Times.
“And as we’re looking, I thought the game plan was proper the first half, contained Zamalek 0-0, and a lapse of concentration allowed silly goals because if you were to ask me, Zamalek was not that much of a threat.
“And for them to have a fighting spirit and score that goal, it shows that they do have players that are capable of changing the scene of the game and the nature of the game.
"It was just so unfortunate that they picked up so late for them to be pressurising Zamalek, and I also have to give credit to Lilepo because he’s always giving you 100%," the Bafana Bafana legend added.
“You score against the North African countries in a dead-ball situation. Clearly, you might have done something that they don’t have.
Chiefs players lauded for containing Zamalek who 'were not a threat'
"And the unfortunate part here, I mean, you can see Al Masry, 10 points against Chiefs' 10 points," Khumalo said.
"So, clearly they fought these boys. The reason why I’m saying I’m happy with the last performance, which is the second half, is you are as good as your last game.
“So, their last second half was the best. They played very well; they contained them, and Zamalek were not a threat. Just footballing problems there and there for them to fix that," he added.
“Other than that, they shouldn’t be disappointed. Yes, it’s disappointing that they’re out, but they must just keep their heads up.”
Is Khumalo justified?
Chiefs' exit from the Confederation Cup has divided opinion about the team and the coaches' capabilities.
For a side that went into the final day of the group stage leading their group with two points clear at the top, failing to reach the quarter-finals might be seen as a lack of character.
They faltered when it mattered the most, on an evening they needed just a point to go through after dropping to third.