Doctor Khumalo defends Themba Zwane's Bafana Bafana selection - 'What happens, they can’t walk, they can’t do anything'

Bafana Bafana icon Doctor Khumalo has voiced his support for Pitso Mosimane’s tactical approach regarding team leadership, particularly the inclusion of Themba Zwane.

The Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', has been named in Mosimane’s inaugural squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, as well as a friendly against Egypt. Despite the player's age of 37, Khumalo insists that having the veteran as one of multiple captains is a masterstroke for a squad in transition.

Speaking on The DNA Podcast, Khumalo acknowledged the public debate surrounding Zwane's selection but urged for a deeper understanding of squad dynamics.

"Football is a game of opinions, and we don’t have to discard and probably say they are wrong. But you know sometimes if you are on the other side of the fence and your opinion is based on whatever – probably you might be thinking, the coach is the one that can give a better insight in terms of why such players," Khumalo explained during the interview.



