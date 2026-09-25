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Themba Zwane, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix
Steve Blues

Doctor Khumalo defends Themba Zwane's Bafana Bafana selection - 'What happens, they can’t walk, they can’t do anything'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Al Ahly SC
P. Mosimane
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Premier Soccer League
Egypt
T. Zwane
Y. Mbuthuma

The South African football legend has thrown his weight behind Pitso Mosimane’s decision to include veteran midfielder in his latest squad. Despite the Mamelodi Sundowns star reaching the twilight of his career at 37, Khumalo believes his presence is vital for the national team’s stability.

  • Pitso Mosimane Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    A game of opinions

    Bafana Bafana icon Doctor Khumalo has voiced his support for Pitso Mosimane’s tactical approach regarding team leadership, particularly the inclusion of Themba Zwane.

    The Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker, affectionately known as 'Mshishi', has been named in Mosimane’s inaugural squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea, as well as a friendly against Egypt. Despite the player's age of 37, Khumalo insists that having the veteran as one of multiple captains is a masterstroke for a squad in transition.

    Speaking on The DNA Podcast, Khumalo acknowledged the public debate surrounding Zwane's selection but urged for a deeper understanding of squad dynamics.

    "Football is a game of opinions, and we don’t have to discard and probably say they are wrong. But you know sometimes if you are on the other side of the fence and your opinion is based on whatever – probably you might be thinking, the coach is the one that can give a better insight in terms of why such players," Khumalo explained during the interview.


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  • Neil Tovey lifts Afcon trophyGetty Images

    Lessons from the class of 1996

    Reflecting on South Africa's history, Khumalo noted that the recent progress made under former coach Hugo Broos was a result of finding a balance rather than a total clearance of personnel.

    "But based on my experience, I don’t know whether you still remember the 1996 squad that won it, and then what happened, they qualified for 98.

    "The transition, handover was not proper. And what happened, we struggled until today.

    "We looked much better the past four [to] five years with Hugo.

    "That’s what happens when you dismantle. So slowly but surely, you need experienced players," he added.


  • Raul Jimenez Mexico Nkosinathi Sibisi Bafana BafanaBackpagepix

    Guiding the next generation

    The legendary midfielder emphasized that international football is a different beast compared to the domestic league, suggesting that young players often struggle with the psychological weight of representing their country. Khumalo suggested that without senior figures, the younger members of the squad could become overwhelmed during difficult moments on the pitch. He believes Zwane acts as a necessary bridge for the "new look" team that Mosimane is currently assembling.

    "That is why I wanted to know if [Nkosinathi] Sibisi was in the team because I know he plays a major role.

    "Too much of a change at once it’s going to cripple [the team]. So the going gets tough, these are youngsters, it’s international [football], it’s not local.

    "What happens, they can’t walk, they can’t do anything. They are scared because they are losing, but when you have experienced players, senior players, captains, guidance is there," the 57-year-old icon remarked.



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  • Relebohile Mofokeng Bafana BafanaGetty

    The hidden pressure of international football

    Khumalo concluded by highlighting the invisible challenges that occur behind the scenes.

    "I don’t even want to touch that one [footballing aspect] because I know he can still give us something. But the most significant one, look at the number of youngsters Pitso has called.

    "They are entering the national team, a new look. So, when they are sitting, what do you think they will be talking about? But when there are senior players there, there is guidance, if they want to ask questions, they are there to answer.

    "I’m telling you it’s still nice now we are talking about who has been called up but behind the scenes if you dare to know, you’ll be scared.

    "It’s okay we are preparing for a game but when game-time arrives or just the knowledge that the game is the next day, you even shake during team talk.

    "It’s even worse when you are in the starting line-up. And I’ve been through that at club level," Khumalo concluded.


Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
Guinea crest
Guinea
GUI
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
Eritrea crest
Eritrea
ERI
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA