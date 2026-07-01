Doctor Khumalo advises new Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz on how to handle his squad - 'South African players, you don’t teach them the step over'

Khumalo, chatting FARPost on behalf of 10Bet, said: “Every country has their own culture, then its own philosophy; a different approach in terms of the game.

"It is paramount. It’s very important for the coach to understand the culture of South Africa because if you’re going to work with players that you don’t understand, you don’t know what makes them tick, I don’t think you’ll be able to survive.

"When we had Stuart Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs, I was his assistant, and the first thing that he asked me was: ‘How do you deal with South African players?’ And I had to advise him.

"We made it work and won the league here in South Africa twice.

“The beauty about the whole thing is that when I was doing my coaching licence in England, he was one of the instructors.

"We had a shared coaching education.

"We had one philosophy because he understood how I operate and vice versa.

"But the most important thing was understanding the culture and how to handle a South African player.

"If you’re going to falter in that one, you’re not going to get it right.

"That is something that I must tell you because it’s not just about the culture.

"You need to understand what makes a skilful South African player perform.

"You need to understand that if you coach here,” the legend added.



