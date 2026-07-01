Doctor Khumalo advises new Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz on how to handle his squad - 'South African players, you don’t teach them the step over'
- BackpagePix.
Emulating the Stuart Baxter blueprint
Doctor Khumalo thinks that Frenchman Fernando da Cruz and any other overseas coaches working in South Africa should follow former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter’s playbook by taking the time to understand the psyche of the local players they manage.
The French tactician is expected to end Amakhosi’s long wait for league success, with the club last winning the PSL title when Baxter oversaw their 2014/15 triumph.
Khumalo served as Baxter’s assistant during the title-winning campaign and according to the Amakhosi legend, Baxter’s greatest strength was his man-management skills and understanding of his players, qualities he believes Da Cruz must emulate to bring success to Naturena once again.
- Backpage
Respecting the local football culture
Khumalo, chatting FARPost on behalf of 10Bet, said: “Every country has their own culture, then its own philosophy; a different approach in terms of the game.
"It is paramount. It’s very important for the coach to understand the culture of South Africa because if you’re going to work with players that you don’t understand, you don’t know what makes them tick, I don’t think you’ll be able to survive.
"When we had Stuart Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs, I was his assistant, and the first thing that he asked me was: ‘How do you deal with South African players?’ And I had to advise him.
"We made it work and won the league here in South Africa twice.
“The beauty about the whole thing is that when I was doing my coaching licence in England, he was one of the instructors.
"We had a shared coaching education.
"We had one philosophy because he understood how I operate and vice versa.
"But the most important thing was understanding the culture and how to handle a South African player.
"If you’re going to falter in that one, you’re not going to get it right.
"That is something that I must tell you because it’s not just about the culture.
"You need to understand what makes a skilful South African player perform.
"You need to understand that if you coach here,” the legend added.
- Backpagepix
Letting natural flair flourish at Naturena
Khumalo was particularly vocal about the tactical limitations some foreign coaches try to impose on local stars.
“As a coach, you need to understand the do’s and the don’ts. Don’t be too aggressive.
"What I mean by being too aggressive is in terms of trying to limit them from the skill that they possess and focusing more on the physical side of the game, because most South African players, you don’t teach them the step over.
"It’s natural. They’re born with that.
"So you don’t come in and teach a step over, you know.”
This history serves as a cautionary tale for Da Cruz as he steps into one of the most pressured jobs in African football, where the demand for results must be balanced with the supporters' expectation for attractive, "Kasi Flava" style football.
- Kaizer Chiefs Media
Avoiding the mistakes of the past
“I won’t mention the name of a coach, but while I was still at Kaizer Chiefs, there was a coach that came, and he was so aggressive; he didn’t understand the culture here in South Africa,” Khumalo recalled.
“One of the players lost his friend, a close friend, and we had a very crucial game over the weekend, and the player just asked for 30 minutes to pay his respects.
"But you should have seen the coach, he was screaming, telling the player that the family of the deceased will pay his salary and all that, blah, blah, all those things.
"You shouldn’t say such things, but if you understand the culture here in South Africa and what it is that makes the players tick, then you will get it right.”
With Fernando Da Cruz starting work today (Wednesday, July 1) he would be wise to heed the instructions of a legend of Amakhosi who has seen and done it all with the club.