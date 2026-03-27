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Sipho Chaine, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Do not worry! Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine encouraged after Hugo Broos dropped him from Bafana Bafana squad - 'His performances have spoken for themselves'

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S. Chaine
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The Buccaneer was part of the squad that represented the country in the Africa Cup of Nations, although he did not play. He was also included in the preliminary team that was named before Hugo Broos trimmed it to 23 players ahead of the Panama friendlies. His omission has raised questions on whether the coach has lost trust in him and if he will be considered for a place in the World Cup line-up.

  • Sipho Chaine of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Chaine out, Leaner in

    In one of the shocking developments, when Hugo Broos named his final squad for the March international friendly, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was dropped.

    Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner was retained alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams and Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC.

    Chaine's omission raised eyebrows, as the development was not expected, given how he has been impressive in the season.

    After Broos snubbed him, the Bucs' star has been told to focus on club duties instead of worrying about the coach's decision.

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  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpage

    'He should not be worried'

    Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane has explained why the 29-year-old keeper should not be discouraged after losing his place in the national team.

    “I definitely feel that he should not be worried. There is a big assignment ahead of him in terms of making sure that they go over the line with Orlando Pirates. Which is the immediate task that he needs to focus on," Mabokgwane told FARPost.

    “If you worry about being left out of Bafana Bafana, then you will be worried for a long time until the next camp. Then it means you are in trouble. So I believe he should not be worried at all; he should focus on doing the good job that he has done for the club so far."

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Will Chaine go to World Cup?

    Definitely! That is according to Mabokgwane, who believes Chaine's performance speaks for itself, and this will guarantee him a place in Broos' squad.

    “His performances have spoken for themselves, the clean sheets and everything. So he has done well. People are quick to forget, but some of us who have been in the game know and have seen the performances," he added.

    “It’s not only this season, but he has consistently shown why he has been in the Bafana Bafana squad. So I want him to focus on the club level. Ge will definitely be in, and he will go to the World Cup.”

    “Otherwise, his performances have spoken for themselves, and I believe Sipho Chaine is ready to step in for Ronwen Williams or Richard Goss if he is required to," the retired South Africa international concluded.

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  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Williams welcomes competition

    Ronwen Williams has always been Broos' number one choice, but the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper believes the competition is growing for this position.

    The experienced custodian feels the competition is better and is ready to work with his rivals.

    “In three months, there’s a big World Cup, and there are probably five or six goalkeepers that are doing extremely well. So we need to keep going, keep pushing the goalkeepers. We are a family on our own," Williams said.

    "We help each other; we strive to be the best, and we know how difficult the position is because only one can play, and we support one another in good and bad moments,” he added.