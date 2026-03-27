Do not worry! Orlando Pirates star Sipho Chaine encouraged after Hugo Broos dropped him from Bafana Bafana squad - 'His performances have spoken for themselves'

In one of the shocking developments, when Hugo Broos named his final squad for the March international friendly, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine was dropped.

Sekhukhune United's Renaldo Leaner was retained alongside Mamelodi Sundowns' Ronwen Williams and Ricardo Goss of Siwelele FC.

Chaine's omission raised eyebrows, as the development was not expected, given how he has been impressive in the season.

After Broos snubbed him, the Bucs' star has been told to focus on club duties instead of worrying about the coach's decision.