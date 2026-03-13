Do not panic! Cedric Kaze tells restless Kaizer Chiefs fans amid pressure on the Motaungs to sack coaches
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Voice of reason
In a bid to quell the rising opposition from fans, Kaizer Chiefs coach Cedric Kaze has asked the supporters not to panic.
The panic in the Chiefs' base has been brought about mainly by elimination from the CAF Confederation Cup and the Nedbank Cup. To compound the matter, Amakhosi are on a four-match winless run across all competitions.
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Do not panic!
To Kaze, there is no reason for the fans to panic, as he believes the team has been under visible progress.
“This team has been in constant progression since the beginning of the season,” Kaze told the media.
"Are you going to start panicking, or are you going to start running because of one month of bad performances while you have been incredible for seven months? No. There are still 12 games to play and a lot of things to play for."
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Are fans' expectations unrealistic?
According to Kaze, he feels the fans keep shifting the goalposts and that their expectations are sometimes not realistic.
"That's why we work with you to get the message along to the fans. A football team is not built in one night; it's a process, and I'm not saying we're starting the process now - it started a few years ago," the coach argued.
"Kaizer Chiefs is a big club, but we need to understand expectations. I feel like sometimes the expectations change day to day. We win three games, and they talk about winning the PSL. When we lose one or two games, they are calling to fire the coaches."
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Top three ambitions
The Burundian has categorically stated that a top-three finish will count as an achievement, one that he will be proud of.
“I'm not saying that we're going to win those games, but we're going to try everything we can. As a coach, if this team finishes in the top three at the end of the season, I can even say that I have accomplished what no one has accomplished in the last ten years," the former Young Africans SC coach added.
“There was someone who finished second. It was four or five years ago. He finished second with 23 goals from set pieces. With a lot of long goals. At the end, if we achieve a top three at the end of the season, we will leave and say that we have done an incredible job."
With only the PSL title to fight for, Kaze and his partner, Khalil Ben Youssef, have a daunting task, given that they are way below the leading sides, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.