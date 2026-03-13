Do not panic! Cedric Kaze tells restless Kaizer Chiefs fans amid pressure on the Motaungs to sack coaches

The Burundian has categorically stated that a top-three finish will count as an achievement, one that he will be proud of.

“I'm not saying that we're going to win those games, but we're going to try everything we can. As a coach, if this team finishes in the top three at the end of the season, I can even say that I have accomplished what no one has accomplished in the last ten years," the former Young Africans SC coach added.

“There was someone who finished second. It was four or five years ago. He finished second with 23 goals from set pieces. With a lot of long goals. At the end, if we achieve a top three at the end of the season, we will leave and say that we have done an incredible job."

With only the PSL title to fight for, Kaze and his partner, Khalil Ben Youssef, have a daunting task, given that they are way below the leading sides, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.