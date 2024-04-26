Mokwena, Shalulile, HaalandGOAL
Seth Willis

'Do a Haaland on Shalulile!' Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mokwena urged ahead of Esperance date

The 30-year-old Namibia striker is out of shape having struggled to hit the back of the net in the last couple of months.

  • Shalulile has one goal this year
  • Downs are fighting for a place in CAF CL final
  • Mokwena urged to drop the forward
