A dispute between his agents is holding up the finishing touches on Ivorian Yan Diomande's move from Leipzig to Real Madrid.

AS newspaper report that the Roc Nation agency currently handles Diomande's affairs. The Maxidel agency, though, has filed a case before FIFA alleging a breach of contract, because Real Madrid negotiated with Roc Nation to complete the deal.

Maxidel oversaw the player's move from Leganes to Leipzig last year. That makes this more than an internal squabble between two companies, and more than a simple matter, because it directly affects Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid.

Under FIFA regulations, the dispute could have a direct impact on the Ivorian winger's registration.

Real Madrid knew nothing of the situation and are naturally not a party to it, AS note, which is why the Merengue believe they will ultimately win a ruling in their favour.

For now, though, Real must deal with the fallout. The solution may be to grant Diomande a permit allowing him a temporary licence until the case, which relates to a financial element of the deal's total value, is resolved.

The rest of the transfer is all but done. That covers the sums Real Madrid will pay Leipzig and the payment mechanism, the necessary paperwork, and the new contract the player will sign with the Merengue.