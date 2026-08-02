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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Dispute and breach of contract: FIFA threatens the Diomande deal and Real

Transfers
LaLiga
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Y. Diomande
Spain
Germany

A dispute between his agents is holding up the finishing touches on Ivorian Yan Diomande's move from Leipzig to Real Madrid. 

AS newspaper report that the Roc Nation agency currently handles Diomande's affairs. The Maxidel agency, though, has filed a case before FIFA alleging a breach of contract, because Real Madrid negotiated with Roc Nation to complete the deal.

Maxidel oversaw the player's move from Leganes to Leipzig last year. That makes this more than an internal squabble between two companies, and more than a simple matter, because it directly affects Diomande's transfer to Real Madrid.

Under FIFA regulations, the dispute could have a direct impact on the Ivorian winger's registration.

Real Madrid knew nothing of the situation and are naturally not a party to it, AS note, which is why the Merengue believe they will ultimately win a ruling in their favour. 

For now, though, Real must deal with the fallout. The solution may be to grant Diomande a permit allowing him a temporary licence until the case, which relates to a financial element of the deal's total value, is resolved.

The rest of the transfer is all but done. That covers the sums Real Madrid will pay Leipzig and the payment mechanism, the necessary paperwork, and the new contract the player will sign with the Merengue.

  • Yan Diomande Leipziggetty

    FIFA is the final obstacle

    FIFA's approval, though, remains pending. Football's governing body enforces strict regulations on the work of players' agents and representation companies, and it wants tight oversight of their activity. The international federation has received the complaint and is now examining it.

    Under the rules, FIFA can delay the deal and, in extreme cases, refuse to register it in the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) system whenever an open dispute exists between agents over a player's representation rights.

    Clubs want clarity too. Paying commission to an unaccredited agent could leave them facing sanctions.

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  • Sport-Club Freiburg v RB Leipzig - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    A controversial change

    Diomande has become the centre of a battle raging inside the offices of agents. Maxidel handled the striker's transfer to Leipzig, one of the company's most prominent players. 

    No coincidence, then, and certainly no accident, that Maxidel keep the photo of Diomande's Leipzig signing at the top of their Instagram account. In it, the player stands alongside Jean Marsal Loubou, the principal agent at Maxidel.

    Leipzig deal with Maxidel too, the company the player authorised to negotiate his future.

    A few months ago, though, Diomande wanted to step up a level. So he chose to become one of the most prominent new faces on the roster at Roc Nation, a firm with a strong presence in the football market, especially in Brazil, through Frederico Pena, who also manages the affairs of Vinicius Junior and Endrick, among others. That is where the dispute between the two parties began.

    The African talent visited the company's New York offices during his summer holiday, having stayed in the United States after the World Cup ended.

    Real Madrid negotiated the deal with Roc Nation specifically. The Merengue now await a swift resolution to the row between the player's agents, as does Diomande himself. He is currently in Leipzig, his thoughts already fixed on a return to Madrid.

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