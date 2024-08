The Buccaneers revamped themselves to record a big win over the Indian Ocean Islanders on Friday.

After being held to a 0-0 draw by Disciples in the Caf Champions League, first preliminary round, first-leg last weekend, Orlando Pirates rose to beat the Malagasy champions 4-0 in the home leg.

It was a result that saw the Soweto giants reach the second preliminary round as they edged near the group phase.

Fans reacted to the big win against Disciples and GOAL takes a look at some of the comments.