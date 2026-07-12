In a move that could shake up the Premier Soccer League transfer window, Sekhukhune United have reportedly set their sights on former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, as per iDiski Times.

The 28-year-old recently became a free agent after the Buccaneers decided to make a change in their goalkeeping department ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Babina Noko are currently in the market for a reliable pair of hands following the exit of Renaldo Leaner, who opted to join Kaizer Chiefs.

The club believes that Buthelezi’s experience at the highest level—including his time with a trophy-winning Pirates side—makes him the ideal candidate to compete for the starting berth in Polokwane.







