Discarded Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi on the wishlist of PSL rivals as the 2026/27 season looms large
- Backpage
Sekhukhune eye move for Buthelezi
In a move that could shake up the Premier Soccer League transfer window, Sekhukhune United have reportedly set their sights on former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, as per iDiski Times.
The 28-year-old recently became a free agent after the Buccaneers decided to make a change in their goalkeeping department ahead of the 2026/27 season.
Babina Noko are currently in the market for a reliable pair of hands following the exit of Renaldo Leaner, who opted to join Kaizer Chiefs.
The club believes that Buthelezi’s experience at the highest level—including his time with a trophy-winning Pirates side—makes him the ideal candidate to compete for the starting berth in Polokwane.
- Backpage
Life after the Buccaneers
Buthelezi' stint at Mayfair was marked by a fierce battle for the number one jersey.
He spent close to three seasons with the Soweto giants but found it difficult to consistently dislodge Bafana Bafana international Sipho Chaine, who became Abdeslam Ouaddou’s preferred choice between the sticks during their successful cup runs.
Despite the limited playing time, Buthelezi’ statistics remain impressive.
The former TS Galaxy man made 22 appearances in all competitions during his two active seasons at the club, keeping a remarkable 12 clean sheets and conceding only 14 goals.
His ability to organise a backline is seen as a major asset by Sekhukhune's technical team.
- Kaizer Chiefs
A silver-lined CV for Babina Noko
While he may have been deemed surplus to requirements at Pirates, Buthelezi leaves the club with one of the most decorated CVs for a goalkeeper in recent years.
During his tenure, he was part of the squad that secured the Nedbank Cup, two MTN8 titles, one Carling Knockout Cup, and most recently, the Premier Soccer League title.
This pedigree of winning is exactly what Sekhukhune craves as they look to cement their place among the league's elite.
The club hierarchy views the signing as a low-risk, high-reward move, considering the player understands the pressures of playing for a big team and has the shot-stopping ability to match.
- Backpagepix
Replacing Leaner at the New Peter Mokaba
The urgency to sign Buthelezi stems from the departure of Renaldo Leaner, whose move to Naturena left a significant void in the Sekhukhune squad.
With the 2026/27 season looming large, the management is keen to wrap up their transfer business early to allow new signings time to integrate during pre-season training.
Negotiations are expected to progress in the coming weeks as Buthelezi looks to revive his career and prove his worth as a starting goalkeeper in the South African top flight.
If the deal goes through, he will be tasked with providing the stability needed for Babina Noko to challenge for silverware in the upcoming campaign.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting