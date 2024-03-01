Disaster vs Catastrophe: Battle of the fallen Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking for light at the end of the tunnel when they face Moroka Swallows in Premier Soccer League action.

On Saturday, March 2nd, Amakhosi will welcome their fellow Soweto giants to FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The Glamour Boys are reeling from a Nedbank Cup first-round elimination at the hands of National First Division side Milford FC.

Meanwhile, the Dube Birds have been grappling with behind-the-scenes drama, which has resulted in several changes in both the squad and technical team.

As the match approaches, GOAL examines the teams' current status, coaches' clash, and players to watch.