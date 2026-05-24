Disaster for Alisha Lehmann! Leicester Women relegated from WSL after agonising play-off defeat to Charlton

The catastrophic defeat was compounded by the absence of star forward Lehmann, who was missing from the matchday squad due to injury. Without her on the pitch, the visitors struggled to find a breakthrough during regular time, despite the introduction of Ashleigh Neville and Rachel Williams. Lehmann’s absence highlighted a frustrating spell for the forward, who arrived in January after a spell at Como to immense fanfare. She managed just nine appearances and a single goal during a dismal domestic campaign that culminated in Leicester finishing at the bottom of the WSL standings.



