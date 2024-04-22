Deon Hotto and Evidence Makgopa, orlando PiratesOrlando Pirates
Clifton Mabasa

Dion Hotto would welcome AmaZulu star to Orlando Pirates - 'He is an international player, he can boost the team'

Premier Soccer LeagueAmaZulu FCOrlando PiratesDeon HottoWelwin Riaan HanamubRoyal AM vs Orlando PiratesAmaZulu FC vs Chippa UnitedRoyal AM

AmaZulu and Namibia international star could be on his way to the Soweto giants next season, but his club's chairman rubbished the rumours.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Hotto wishes Pirates could sign Hanamub
  • AmaZulu star has been linked with Pirates
  • Hotto and Hanamub are Namibia international teammates
Article continues below

Editors' Picks