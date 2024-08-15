'Dino Ndlovu is better than what Kaizer Chiefs have! Players opt to retire at Amakhosi where Motaungs are happy with top ten finish' - Fans

South Africans are divided after former Bafana Bafana international stated he can't turn down a chance to play for Amakhosi.

Former South Africa international Dino Ndlovu recently stated he is ready to play for Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs if he gets that chance.

The Glamour Boys are in the market for an established and experienced striker to help them challenge for major honors in Mzansi.

Despite being 34, Ndlovu - who is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish second-tier outfit Sekaryaspor.

Some fans argue the well-traveled attacker can deliver at Amakhosi, but some feel otherwise. Have a look at their reactions as sampled by GOAL.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!