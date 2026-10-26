Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Cagliari Calcio v Genoa CFC - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Diego Lopez, former Genoa sporting director, becomes Burnley’s Chief Football Officer in the Championship

Burnley
Genoa
Transfers

New role for the executive

Diego Lopezleft Genoa in mid-October, with Modesto and Melissano taking his place in the technical department. He has now become Burnley's new Chief Football Officer.


Announcing the appointment, Championship club Burnley said: "Burnley Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Diego López as Chief Football Officer, marking the first chapter of a new era for the club. López will oversee the technical department's operations, the transfer market and the club's sporting structure. The 37-year-old Spaniard joins from Serie A club Genoa, where he held the role of Chief of Football. He brings strong leadership and extensive experience in identifying and developing talent in high-performance environments."

  • Diego López introduces himself: "I can't wait to start exploring the great potential of this club. I have a clear understanding of our mission and believe in what Burnley can become in the coming years, provided we all work in the same direction and with the utmost determination. From my first conversations with Alan, it was clear there was genuine ambition, backed by a concrete plan to achieve it. This club means everything to the town and its people. I want our fans to see themselves in the way we play, the players we sign and the way we represent the club. The work starts now."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
Next matches
GEN

GEN

Serie A

28 Oct 2026

JUV

JUV

BUR

BUR

Championship

31 Oct 2026

POR

POR