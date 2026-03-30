AFP
'He could break his leg!' - Didier Deschamps rages over 'American football' tackle on Michael Olise during France's win over Colombia
Deschamps hits out at 'American football' tactics
The France head coach did not hold back in his post-match assessment after seeing his side wrap up their mini-tour in the United States with a second consecutive win, thanks to a maiden international brace from Desire Doue and a close-range header from Marcus Thuram. While the scoreline suggested a comfortable evening in Washington, the tactical reality was far more bruising, leading Deschamps to confront the officiating team over the lack of protection for his stars. "I told the fourth official: 'We're not in American football!' There are no tackles! No serious consequences, fortunately," he told TF1.
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Olise narrowly escapes horror injury
The main flashpoint occurred in the dying embers of stoppage time when Olise was wiped out by a lunging challenge. Deschamps was adamant that only the winger's quick reflexes prevented a long-term layoff. He added: "About the tackle on Michael, if he doesn't jump, he can break his leg! We're in a friendly match... aggressiveness is okay, we know what it is, but it goes a little beyond that.
"It (the match) was very aggressive. You know it as well as I do, South American teams are like that. Knowing that there's no VAR helps that a bit, especially on that last action, the last tackle on Michael Olise... luckily he jumped, otherwise he'd only have one leg left!"
Player management amidst club pressure
The intensity of the friendly served as a reminder of why Deschamps opted to rotate his squad so heavily. With domestic titles and European honours on the line, the France boss is conscious of the delicate balance between international duty and the requirements of top-tier clubs. Many players were kept on the bench specifically to avoid the type of collision Olise suffered. "That's also why in terms of management, some didn't come on. They couldn't or there were risks. Now, with the final stretches in the leagues and the Champions League coming up... obviously this is the most important period with their club," Deschamps noted.
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Les Bleus find rhythm before World Cup
Despite the fireworks on the touchline, France leave Washington with plenty of positives after defeating both Brazil and Colombia. The results provide a significant boost as the nation prepares for the official World Cup roster announcement on May 14. For Deschamps, the heat of these matches served as a perfect litmus test for the mental and physical fortitude required for the upcoming tournament. Reflecting on the tour as a whole, the coach remained satisfied with the competitive edge shown by his group. "The desire is there. It's good, there's passion, it's good for the players. It allowed us to have two very high-quality rehearsals," he concluded, shifting focus toward the final warm-up fixtures in June.