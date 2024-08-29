'Did you see that field?' - Riveiro blames Cape Town Stadium's grass after Orlando Pirates let lead slip against City and raves about Relebohile Mofokeng's ability

BackpageSeth Willis'Did you see that field?' - Riveiro blames Cape Town Stadium's grass after Orlando Pirates let lead slip against City and raves about Relebohile Mofokeng's abilityMTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs Cape Town City FCOrlando PiratesCape Town City FCJ. RiveiroR. MofokengPremier Soccer LeagueBucs and Citizens shared the spoils in the domestic Cup outing played in the Mother City on Wednesday night.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity hosted Pirates in Cape TownMofokeng & Rhodes scored as the game ended 1-1Riveiro reacts to the drawCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below