Jose Riveiro, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'Did you see that field?' - Riveiro blames Cape Town Stadium's grass after Orlando Pirates let lead slip against City and raves about Relebohile Mofokeng's ability

MTN 8 CupOrlando Pirates vs Cape Town City FCOrlando PiratesCape Town City FCJ. RiveiroR. MofokengPremier Soccer League

Bucs and Citizens shared the spoils in the domestic Cup outing played in the Mother City on Wednesday night.

