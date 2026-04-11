Did Richards Bay tactics expose Sipho Chaine? Coach explains how their plans targeted Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to hand Orlando Pirates PSL title setback

Orlando Pirates' Premier Soccer League title dream was a little punctured after a 2-2 draw against Richards Bay, meaning Mamelodi Sundowns were handed a slight advantage in the race.

The Natal Rich Boys took the lead twice, forcing the Soweto giants to fight back and eventually share the spoils.

Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane has now explained why they were able to breach Bucs' defence, and especially their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.