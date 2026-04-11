Did Richards Bay tactics expose Sipho Chaine? Coach explains how their plans targeted Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to hand Orlando Pirates PSL title setback
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Richards Bay tactics revealed
Orlando Pirates' Premier Soccer League title dream was a little punctured after a 2-2 draw against Richards Bay, meaning Mamelodi Sundowns were handed a slight advantage in the race.
The Natal Rich Boys took the lead twice, forcing the Soweto giants to fight back and eventually share the spoils.
Richards Bay co-coach Papi Zothwane has now explained why they were able to breach Bucs' defence, and especially their goalkeeper Sipho Chaine.
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How the Richards Bay plan worked
“We knew that Pirates is a team that is consistent, and there were many things we needed to take into account,” Zothwane told the media.
“Well, it’s not often that Chaine gets shots. That’s one thing we have always emphasised to our players: we must take shots from any angle. So, that’s what we did, and we scored goals.
“It’s not something that we preach but something that we practise, and it worked. It’s not easy to score two goals against Pirates. It really worked for us because we practised it.”
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Ouaddou confident
Although the draw is seen as a setback for Pirates, head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is adamant the race is far from over.
“A lot of people can think that it’s over, but we don’t think like that; we have to play until the end," the Moroccan stated.
"Our plan was not to concede and have a lot of clean sheets, but unfortunately today [Friday] that area was a little bit weak, and when you concede two goals here, it’s very difficult to score three.”
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Khanye warns Pirates
However, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye believes Pirates will not win the PSL.
“Even the two-point gap was difficult, but you could give them a chance. But truly speaking, when you talk about Sundowns, you are talking about eight-time champions, players that are going to the semi-final of the Champions League, and they do that every year," Khanye said.
"Seasoned players who hardly play, and they’ve got a lot of young players who are not even being given a chance – I don’t think Pirates will come back."
“Now, they are busy in the Champions League. Where do you think their level is psychologically? And they are going to be motivated, starting the semi-final away in Tunisia first. There is no game in the Betway Premiership that they will slip and lose," Khanye continued.
“Yes, they could win some of them ugly, like against Polokwane City, who can be difficult, but Sundowns know how to win. They can bring on Peter Shalulile, who’ll score one goal, and they win. So, it’s done. I’m sorry, my brother.”