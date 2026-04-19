Did Polokwane City play Kaizer Chiefs dirty? Phuti Mohafe reveals why they took Amakhosi game to Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 'this is our wonderful pitch; we love it'

Polokwane City need points from the remaining games to make sure they finish the Premier Soccer League side in the top eight bracket.

For that to happen, Rise and Shine must employ every trick, especially for home games, to get the points needed.

Against Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City took the game to old Peter Mokaba Stadium, and this was the first time the Limpopo-based outfit hosted the Soweto giants at the facility.

Previously, Rise and Shine used the 46,000-capacity New Peter Mokaba Stadium, but this was not the case for the Saturday game.