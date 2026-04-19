Did Polokwane City play Kaizer Chiefs dirty? Phuti Mohafe reveals why they took Amakhosi game to Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 'this is our wonderful pitch; we love it'
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Crucial points in demand
Polokwane City need points from the remaining games to make sure they finish the Premier Soccer League side in the top eight bracket.
For that to happen, Rise and Shine must employ every trick, especially for home games, to get the points needed.
Against Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City took the game to old Peter Mokaba Stadium, and this was the first time the Limpopo-based outfit hosted the Soweto giants at the facility.
Previously, Rise and Shine used the 46,000-capacity New Peter Mokaba Stadium, but this was not the case for the Saturday game.
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Was it a trick?
Polokwane City head coach Phuti Mohafe explained why they opted for the smaller stadium and not the 2010 FIFA World Cup venue.
“This is our home ground, so where must we play? We deserve to play on this home ground because there, they take us to their home ground. Regardless of how the pitch looks, this is our wonderful pitch; we love it," Mohafe told reporters after the goalless draw.
“So, everybody must come to our pitch and play us at our ground. I’m becoming aggressive by saying that. They must come to our field and play at our field.
“We deserve to play here, not anywhere else, because when we go away, we play on their fields, so why not? Let us continue playing at old Peter Mokaba; it suits us better, and we do well when we are playing in this field.”
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Mohafe slams Maboe's MOTM award
Amakhosi midfielder Lebohang Maboe was named the Man of the Match, a decision that Mohafe contested.
“And in the middle, we neutralised; we neutralised Maboe, we neutralised [Thabo] Cele. And I’m so confused on how Maboe got the Man of the Match. I don’t know how he got it, because he was nowhere to be seen on the field," the tactician complained.
“Whenever he got the ball, we were there; we won most of the balls from him. So how can you be a Man of the Match losing the balls?”
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So who deserved MOTM?
Mohafe did not shy away from naming his own player as the star who deserved to be recognised as an outstanding player of the game.
"Let’s go back to who was marking Maboe. And then we go again; we say we had Tlou [Nkwe] on the left side; he deserves the Man of the Match," he explained.
"You have [Mokibelo] Ramabu on the right side; he gave them problems. He deserves to be the Man of the Match. So why not give them the Man of the Match?”
Polokwane City are in a tight battle for a top-eight finish; currently, they are seventh with 34 points, the same as eighth-placed Golden Arrows, who have played one more game.