Pitso Mosimane, Esteghlal, October 2024MT Sports
Kiplagat Sang

Did Pitso sell out Mzansi clubs? Caf Champions League legend reveals secret Mosimane shared with them against South African sides - 'They get bored, they get tired quickly'

CAF Champions LeagueOrlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCAl Ahly SCAl Ahly SC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCPyramids FC vs Orlando PiratesPyramids FCP. Mosimane

The former Egypt international says the experienced coach gave them insights on how to overcome opponents from South Africa.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns to face Al Ahly in Caf CL semis
  • Pirates scheduled to play Pyramids
  • First leg games ended in goalless draws
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches