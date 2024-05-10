Samir Nurkovic, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Seth Willis

Did Kaizer Chiefs make a big blunder by letting Nurkovic leave? 'Attacker is mentally strong, hard worker with amazing attitude'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FC vs Kaizer ChiefsAmaZulu FCTS GalaxySamir NurkovicSead Ramovic

The Serbian has been good for the Rockets in the ongoing campaign after spending more than a year out in the cold.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs released Nurkovic two years ago
  • Galaxy snapped him at the beginning of the season
  • The Rockets' gamble is paying dividends
Article continues below

Editors' Picks