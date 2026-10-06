Di Marzio: "Yildiz, if Juventus were to sell him, it would be for a fee close to €150 million"

Di Marzio added: "Juventus have never opened the door, and it remains to be seen whether they will do so in the next transfer window, especially after signing Alajbegović as his possible heir. I think the new manager's €100 million player, or in any case the new young player worth more than €100 million, could well be Yildiz. If Juventus were to sell him, it would certainly be for a nine-figure fee, and a nine-figure fee at a certain level too. Certainly not €110 million or €120 million, but something closer to €150 million. So if I had to name one player who would definitely go for more than €100 million in the event of a possible departure, it is Juventus' Yildiz".







