Desiree Ellis puts Portia Modise's 'favouritism' criticism behind her to join Pitso Mosimane with an Honorary Doctorate

The 61-year-old will be bestowed with the significant accolade at Cape Peninsula University of Technology on Thursday, April 25th.

Ellis to receive significant accolade from CPUT
The Banyana coach honoured for national team achievements
However, questions surround her future