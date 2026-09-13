Derby analysis: Foden's sending-off exposes Manchester United's fragility, and Haaland shows no mercy

The Manchester derby did more than hand City the win. It laid bare the gap between a side that knows how to protect a lead under pressure and one that had every reason to turn the game around but couldn't. City, remember, played more than an hour with ten men.

Phil Foden's sending off in the 23rd minute left Manchester City in serious trouble. Yet they held firm against United at Old Trafford and waited for their moment, until Erling Haaland's controversial goal handed them a decisive advantage despite the numerical disadvantage.

Victory took Manchester City to 12 points, level with leaders Arsenal on a perfect record. The real value, though, runs deeper than three points. City showed they can handle one of the game's toughest scenarios and still come out on top.

For Manchester United, the derby stung. It exposed their flaws in plain sight. Michael Carrick's side not only failed to exploit the extra man, but revealed a clear crisis on the bench, one that offered no solutions when they were needed most.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums.